Banks’ profit surge 58 percent in first two months of 2025

ISTANBUL

Turkish banks’ net income increased by 58 percent in the first two months of 2025 from a year ago to 118.2 billion Turkish Liras.

The total assets of the banking sector grew by 5.2 percent compared to the end of 2024, reaching 34.4 trillion liras, data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) showed.

Loans, the largest item in assets, increased by 5.1 percent in the same period to 16.87 trillion liras, while the share of non-performing loans in total loans was 1.93 percent as of the end of February.

Interest rates banks collected on loans rose nearly 50 percent year-on-year and interest paid for deposits was up 49 percent annually, according to the data.

Consequently, banks’ net interest income increased by 60.4 percent in January-February compared to the same period of 2024.

The securities portfolio of local lenders rose by 4.4 percent from the end of 2024 to reach 5.45 trillion liras.

Deposits, the biggest fund resource of the banks, increased by 4.7 percent compared to the previous year-end to stand at 19.8 trillion liras.

The BDDK reported that total shareholders' equity rose by 5.4 percent to 3.06 trillion liras compared to the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has published assessment reports on the implementation of its global standards in Türkiye.

In a statement, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) noted that the assessments found Turkish regulations to be compliant with the Basel Committee's Net Stable Funding Ratio standard and the large exposures framework (LEX).