Banks’ profit surge 58 percent in first two months of 2025

Banks’ profit surge 58 percent in first two months of 2025

ISTANBUL
Banks’ profit surge 58 percent in first two months of 2025

Turkish banks’ net income increased by 58 percent in the first two months of 2025 from a year ago to 118.2 billion Turkish Liras.

The total assets of the banking sector grew by 5.2 percent compared to the end of 2024, reaching 34.4 trillion liras, data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) showed.

Loans, the largest item in assets, increased by 5.1 percent in the same period to 16.87 trillion liras, while the share of non-performing loans in total loans was 1.93 percent as of the end of February.

Interest rates banks collected on loans rose nearly 50 percent year-on-year and interest paid for deposits was up 49 percent annually, according to the data.

Consequently, banks’ net interest income increased by 60.4 percent in January-February compared to the same period of 2024.

The securities portfolio of local lenders rose by 4.4 percent from the end of 2024 to reach 5.45 trillion liras.

Deposits, the biggest fund resource of the banks, increased by 4.7 percent compared to the previous year-end to stand at 19.8 trillion liras.

The BDDK reported that total shareholders' equity rose by 5.4 percent to 3.06 trillion liras compared to the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has published assessment reports on the implementation of its global standards in Türkiye.

In a statement, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) noted that the assessments found Turkish regulations to be compliant with the Basel Committee's Net Stable Funding Ratio standard and the large exposures framework (LEX).

profit,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Europe and Canada say theyll spend more on defense

Europe and Canada say they'll spend more on defense
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'That's not democracy,' Vance says of Le Pen conviction

    'That's not democracy,' Vance says of Le Pen conviction

  2. Europe and Canada say they'll spend more on defense

    Europe and Canada say they'll spend more on defense

  3. EU announces 'new era' in relations with Central Asia

    EU announces 'new era' in relations with Central Asia

  4. China says to slap extra 34 percent tariffs on US imports

    China says to slap extra 34 percent tariffs on US imports

  5. Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

    Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington
Recommended
Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington
TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan

TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan
TAI, Brazils Embraer join forces for aviation projects

TAI, Brazil's Embraer join forces for aviation projects
Renewables account for half of power generation in first quarter

Renewables account for half of power generation in first quarter
US tariffs a significant risk to global economy: IMF chief

US tariffs a 'significant risk' to global economy: IMF chief
Stellantis pausing some Canada, Mexico production

Stellantis pausing some Canada, Mexico production
Fitch downgrades Chinas rating to A, outlook stable

Fitch downgrades China's rating to 'A', outlook stable
WORLD Europe and Canada say theyll spend more on defense

Europe and Canada say they'll spend more on defense

European NATO allies and Canada on Friday said on April 4 they are willing to ramp up defense spending but are cool on U.S demands for the size of their military budgets, particularly given President Donald Trump’s readiness to draw closer to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
ECONOMY Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Türkiye will ramp up trade efforts with the U.S. and push for the removal of new tariffs imposed by Washington, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on April 4.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿