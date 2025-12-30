Unemployment rate edges up to 8.6 pct in November

ANKARA
Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 8.6 percent in November, up from 8.5 percent in October, official data showed on Dec. 30.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over increased by 54,000 month-on-month to 3.098 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The unemployment rate stood at 7.0 percent for men and 11.8 percent for women.

Seasonally adjusted employment rose by 75,000 to 32.737 million in November, while the employment rate inched up 0.1 percentage points to 49.2 percent.

Employment was 66.8 percent among men and 31.9 percent among women, TÜİK data showed.

Youth unemployment, covering the 15–24 age group, was unchanged at 15.4 percent. In that bracket, unemployment was 10.6 percent for men and 24.4 percent for women.

The broad underutilization rate — combining time-related underemployment, the potential labour force and the unemployed — fell 0.6 points to 29.1 percent in November.

TÜİK also put the combined rate of time-related underemployment and unemployment at 18.7 percent, and the combined rate of unemployment and potential labor force at 20.2 percent.

In another data point, TÜİK said Türkiye’s economic confidence index was unchanged at 99.5 in December.

Consumer confidence fell 1.8 percent to 83.5, while the real sector confidence index rose 0.5 percent to 103.7.

The services confidence index increased 0.4 percent to 112.3, retail trade rose 1.1 percent to 115.4, and construction slipped 0.5 percent to 84.5.

 

Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate
