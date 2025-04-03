Nintendo to launch Switch 2 console on June 5

Nintendo to launch Switch 2 console on June 5

TOKYO
Nintendo to launch Switch 2 console on June 5

Nintendo's new Switch console will be launched on June 5, the Japanese video game giant said, starting the countdown for one of the most hotly awaited gaming launches in years.

Millions of fans tuned in on YouTube for an hour-long presentation about the Switch 2, an update to the 2017 original model that has sold around 150 million units.

But shares in the Kyoto-based company tanked yesterday, partly on profit-taking but also as investors apparently baulked at the gadget's high price.

The Switch 2 retains many of its predecessor's features, including its detachable "Joy-Con" controllers.

But it comes with a larger, higher resolution screen and quicker processing speeds.

After giving a glimpse of the new console in mid-January, Nintendo provided further details about some of the changes including a "C" button that activates "GameChat," allowing players to speak with one another while playing.

"Even when you're apart, you can play games and hang out as if you were together in the same room," the firm said.

Nintendo also announced a new version of its best-selling Mario Kart game, "Mario Kart World", which allows players to go exploring off-grid.

Other notable new games, intended to drive uptake of the more expensive hardware, include "Donkey Kong Bonanza" and "Kirby Air Riders."

They will be priced around 30 percent higher than existing Switch games at 80-90 euros ($86-$97), while the console will also be at least a third more than its predecessor.

The recommended retail price is listed as $449.99 in the United States, 395.99 pounds in Britain and 469.99 euros in France, which quickly became a sore point among commentators on game sites and forums.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution

India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution
LATEST NEWS

  1. India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution

    India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution

  2. US National Security Agency chief fired: US media

    US National Security Agency chief fired: US media

  3. 'That's not democracy,' Vance says of Le Pen conviction

    'That's not democracy,' Vance says of Le Pen conviction

  4. Europe and Canada say they'll spend more on defense

    Europe and Canada say they'll spend more on defense

  5. EU announces 'new era' in relations with Central Asia

    EU announces 'new era' in relations with Central Asia
Recommended
Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington
TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan

TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan
TAI, Brazils Embraer join forces for aviation projects

TAI, Brazil's Embraer join forces for aviation projects
Renewables account for half of power generation in first quarter

Renewables account for half of power generation in first quarter
US tariffs a significant risk to global economy: IMF chief

US tariffs a 'significant risk' to global economy: IMF chief
Stellantis pausing some Canada, Mexico production

Stellantis pausing some Canada, Mexico production
Fitch downgrades Chinas rating to A, outlook stable

Fitch downgrades China's rating to 'A', outlook stable
WORLD India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution

India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Friday with the leader of neighbouring Bangladesh, the first such meeting since a revolution in Dhaka ousted New Delhi's long-term ally and soured relations.
ECONOMY Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Türkiye will ramp up trade efforts with the U.S. and push for the removal of new tariffs imposed by Washington, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on April 4.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿