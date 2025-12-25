Turkish exports to Syria surge 54 percent to $3 billion in 2025

Turkish exports to Syria surge 54 percent to $3 billion in 2025

ANTALYA
Türkiye’s exports to Syria rose 54.1 percent year-on-year to more than $3 billion in 2025, driven by improving bilateral ties and political developments in Syria following the overthrow of the Assad regime, Türkiye’s deputy trade minister said.

Özgur Volkan Ağar told state-run Anadolu Agency that Turkish exports to Syria totaled $1.95 billion last year, highlighting the sharp increase in shipments to the neighboring country.

Ağar said Türkiye’s total goods exports reached $270.6 billion in the January-November period, adding that the final figures for the year would be announced at an export evaluation ceremony in January 2026.

The ceremony will be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is expected to outline export targets for the coming year, he said.

Ağar said Türkiye posted a foreign trade surplus in services of $122.5 billion on an annualized basis in the January-November period. Total goods and services exports reached $393.1 billion in November.

“We hope to successfully complete 2026 by exceeding these figures by a wide margin,” he said.

He said Türkiye continues to play a key role in exports to neighboring countries, noting that trade with Syria has expanded since the Assad regime was overthrown in December last year.

“We recorded an increase of over 54 percent versus previous years, so we can say that, as Syria develops further and strengthens its political stability, the relations between the two countries will be further developed, and we will achieve much better trade figures,” Ağar added.

