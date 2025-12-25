Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

ISTANBUL

MediaMarkt has elevated Türkiye to its second-largest market globally, following Germany, as the country’s technology retail sector continues to outperform international averages in 2025.

Driven by a young, tech-savvy population and the rapid expansion of e-commerce, Türkiye’s consumer electronics market reached 737 billion Turkish Liras in the first eight months of 2025. Analysts project the market will surpass the 1 trillion liras threshold by year-end.

MediaMarktSaturn Group reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching 17.6 billion euros in the first nine months of its fiscal year. Hulusi Acar, CEO of MediaMarkt Türkiye, emphasized the country’s pivotal role in this growth trajectory.

Digital channels are increasingly shaping consumer behavior. Roughly 25 percent of retail sales in Türkiye occur online, while MediaMarkt’s own digital sales account for 18 percent of its total revenue, said Acar, adding that the company’s mobile app has been a particular focus of investment, with downloads rising 37 percent in 2025.

Sales through the app surged 143 percent, contributing to an overall 83 percent growth in online sales over the past year, he noted.

Acar also mentioned the changes by category, stating that while the traditional laptop market is declining, tablets are growing.

Acar said, “Smartphones, white goods and small household appliances continue to be the main drivers in terms of size. The tendency toward AI-integrated products is increasing, especially among the younger audience.”

Looking ahead, MediaMarkt plans to expand services such as device rental, refurbishment and maintenance, anticipating strong demand from younger consumers who prioritize access and experience over ownership, Acar said.