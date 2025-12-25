Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

ANKARA
Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

Authorities have begun parole procedures for thousands of inmates following the implementation of a major judicial reform bill, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced on Dec. 25.

"The main purpose of this regulation is to prevent delays in investigation and prosecution processes, which occur outside the will of the convict, from resulting in an unfavorable outcome for the individual," Tunç said in a social media post.

The legislation, widely known as the 11th judicial package, aims to streamline the transition from closed prisons to open facilities and parole, potentially affecting more than 100,000 prisoners in the coming months.

Under the new rules, inmates convicted of crimes committed before July 31, 2023, can qualify for transfers to open prisons and subsequent probation up to three years earlier than previously allowed. The reform also expands the "COVID leave" policy, a 2020 pandemic-era measure that permitted certain inmates to remain outside of prison if they had five years or less remaining before their official probation date.

"In this way, the differences that arise between convicts who are in similar situations as of the date of the crime are eliminated and the principle of equality in execution is strengthened," Tunç wrote.

Following strong backlash, MPs narrowed the scope of the package to exclude those convicted of serious violent crimes. The exclusions apply to the intentional killing of women, sexual assault, child abuse and offenses related to the collapse of buildings during earthquakes.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization
LATEST NEWS

  1. Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

    Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

  2. Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

    Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

    Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

  4. Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

    Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

  5. SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources

    SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources
Recommended
Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan
Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora
SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources

SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources
Fenerbahçe chair released in Istanbul drug investigation

Fenerbahçe chair released in Istanbul drug investigation
Türkiye gears up to host 10,000 space professionals for int’l congress

Türkiye gears up to host 10,000 space professionals for int’l congress
Turkish tour operators relaunch Montenegro routes as visa restrictions lift

Turkish tour operators relaunch Montenegro routes as visa restrictions lift
WORLD Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks on advancing the normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan, state media reported on Thursday.

ECONOMY Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

MediaMarkt has elevated Türkiye to its second-largest market globally, following Germany, as the country’s technology retail sector continues to outperform international averages in 2025.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿