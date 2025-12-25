Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Sudan’s Sovereignty Council leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Ankara on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties and the continuing conflict in Sudan, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Sudan, as well as regional and global developments, said a statement posted by the Directorate of Communications on US social media company X.

During the meeting, Erdoğan said Ankara aims to deepen cooperation with Sudan in areas including trade, agriculture, the defense industry, and mining.

Erdoğan warned that the fighting in Sudan has created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises and said acts amounting to crimes against humanity have occurred, particularly in the El Fasher region. He called for “serious and determined steps” to stop the violence.

The Turkish president also said Türkiye supports peace, stability, and the preservation of Sudan’s territorial integrity, adding that the goal is to secure a ceasefire and build lasting peace in the country.

Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye will continue to meet the needs of the Sudanese people facing a humanitarian crisis through humanitarian aid.

