Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

ISTANBUL
Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

The average interest rate on housing loans charged by banks dropped to 39.25 percent in the week ending March 21, marking the lowest level in 18 months.

The previous lowest rate was recorded at 38.85 percent on Sept. 8, 2023, while the highest rate was 45.14 percent in the week ending April 5 last year.

The rate cuts made by the Central Bank have been reflected in housing loan interest rates.

A few months ago, the lowest interest rate on housing loans was 3.05 percent, but this figure has dropped to 2.59 percent.

Consequently, the monthly payment for a 10-year housing loan of 1 million Turkish Liras dropped from 31,352 liras to 27,163 liras. The overall amount paid also decreased by 502,000 liras, bringing the total to 3.26 million liras.

Although interest rates are at their lowest in 18 months, this rate is still above what the representatives of the housing industry describe as “the ideal level of 1 percent or lower.”

Due to the high interest rates in recent periods, the share of mortgaged home sales in total sales remained at its lowest level since data reporting began in 2013.

While the share of mortgaged sales in total home sales had previously reached as high as 39.8 percent, it dropped to 10.7 percent in 2024. In the first two months of this year, however, it increased to 14.7 percent.

“The psychological threshold which motivates people to buy home is 1 percent,” said Hakan Akdoğan from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO), adding that he expects monthly rates to decrease to around 2 percent by the end of the year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

    Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

  2. Chicken döner shop shuts down after 648 hospitalized

    Chicken döner shop shuts down after 648 hospitalized

  3. Draft regulation unveiled over social media platforms

    Draft regulation unveiled over social media platforms

  4. TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan

    TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan

  5. TAI, Brazil's Embraer join forces for aviation projects

    TAI, Brazil's Embraer join forces for aviation projects
Recommended
Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington
TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan

TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan
TAI, Brazils Embraer join forces for aviation projects

TAI, Brazil's Embraer join forces for aviation projects
Renewables account for half of power generation in first quarter

Renewables account for half of power generation in first quarter
US tariffs a significant risk to global economy: IMF chief

US tariffs a 'significant risk' to global economy: IMF chief
Stellantis pausing some Canada, Mexico production

Stellantis pausing some Canada, Mexico production
Fitch downgrades Chinas rating to A, outlook stable

Fitch downgrades China's rating to 'A', outlook stable
WORLD Israel army announces new ground offensive east of Gaza City

Israel army announces new ground offensive east of Gaza City

The Israeli army announced it had launched a new ground offensive east of Gaza City on Friday to expand the security zone it has established inside the Palestinian territory.
ECONOMY Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Türkiye will ramp up trade efforts with the U.S. and push for the removal of new tariffs imposed by Washington, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on April 4.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿