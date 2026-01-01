Economists forecast 0.96 percent rise in December inflation

Economists participating in AA Finans’ inflation expectation survey project that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will increase by 0.96 percent in December.

 The survey, conducted ahead of official data to be released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Jan. 5, gathered forecasts from 33 economists.

Expectations for monthly inflation ranged between 0.55 percent and 1.24 percent, with the average pointing to a slight moderation in annual inflation. Based on the survey’s consensus, annual inflation, which stood at 31.07 percent in November, is anticipated to ease to 31 percent in December.

Looking further ahead, economists’ average forecast for year-end inflation in 2026 was recorded at 23.33 percent as of December. The CPI had previously risen by 0.87 percent in November, underscoring the continued but measured pace of price increases.

WORLD Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine is hosting security advisers for crunch talks on Saturday as Kiev insists negotiations are zeroing in on a deal, while Russia claims a deadly New Year strike torpedoed the efforts.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
