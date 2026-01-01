Economists forecast 0.96 percent rise in December inflation

ANKARA

Economists participating in AA Finans’ inflation expectation survey project that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will increase by 0.96 percent in December.

The survey, conducted ahead of official data to be released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Jan. 5, gathered forecasts from 33 economists.

Expectations for monthly inflation ranged between 0.55 percent and 1.24 percent, with the average pointing to a slight moderation in annual inflation. Based on the survey’s consensus, annual inflation, which stood at 31.07 percent in November, is anticipated to ease to 31 percent in December.

Looking further ahead, economists’ average forecast for year-end inflation in 2026 was recorded at 23.33 percent as of December. The CPI had previously risen by 0.87 percent in November, underscoring the continued but measured pace of price increases.