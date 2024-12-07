Historic library preserves country’s rare, notable books

IZMIR

A 195-year-old library in the western city of İzmir offers avid readers a chance to delve into some of Türkiye’s most intriguing and treasured manuscripts and printed works, building an unbreakable bridge between the past and present.

Opened in 1829 following three years of construction, the Tire Necippaşa Library boasts around 5,300 meticulously preserved volumes, primarily in Arabic, Persian and Turkish.

Among these works are rare volumes dating back 765, 600, and 500 years, with the oldest one being approximately 860 years old, standing as a testament to the endurance of time.

Ahmet Kılıç, a library official, shared valuable insights into the centuries-old library's heritage and its modern-day functionality. "Our collection includes 3,300 printed volumes and 2,000 manuscripts. We have digitized all of the manuscripts," he explained.

Kılıç emphasized that while the volumes are not yet available for physical use, they make all the works accessible to academics through digital formats, free of charge.

He noted that they also use gloves rather than their bare hands to handle the volumes. "We do not physically handle the books. In fact, this approach is reciprocal; given that these volumes span millennia of history, they may contain germs and microorganisms that we are currently unaware of."

Accessible through a unique, century-old door that opens with an ancient key, this treasure trove of books is safeguarded round the clock. A specialized air-conditioning system maintains a constant temperature of 18 degrees Celsius to protect the centuries-old volumes from moisture damage.

Visitors are welcome to explore this two-part, single-domed ancient structure, which serves as both a museum and a library.