İYİ Party rejects AKP’s proposal for new constitution

ANKARA

Müsavat Dervişoğlu, the newly-elected leader of the İYİ (Good) Party, has firmly shut down the prospect of engaging in talks regarding the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) proposal for a new constitution.

"İYİ Party will fight against a new '[President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan constitution' to the end, if necessary, on its own. We do not see the need to even discuss the study of a new constitution, we reject it," Dervişoğlu said during his inaugural parliamentary group meeting as party leader on May 8.

The AKP's proposal for a new constitution, initially tabled in December 2022, has failed to garner the requisite support, contingent upon securing backing from at least 37 opposition MPs to advance to a referendum.

In response to the AKP's overtures, Dervişoğlu issued a clear rebuff, declaring, "If an extra is being sought for the constitutional amendment scenario in order to serve Erdoğan's personal political career, İYİ Party will never take part in such a scenario."

During his address, Dervişoğlu highlighted the pressing economic challenges facing workers, the unemployed and students.

"Calling a new constitution in a country without law, with an unjust order and without bread is a waste of time," he remarked.

Meanwhile, recent developments indicate a broader political discourse surrounding constitutional matters. Erdoğan convened a meeting with main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel on May 2 to discuss the proposal.

Özel, during his meeting with Erdoğan, reiterated a plea for "adherence to the existing constitution."

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), for its part, has previously expressed cautious support for a new constitution, underlining the necessity for change while urging vigilance against allowing discussions to serve as a "lifeline for the government."