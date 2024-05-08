İYİ Party rejects AKP’s proposal for new constitution

İYİ Party rejects AKP’s proposal for new constitution

ANKARA
İYİ Party rejects AKP’s proposal for new constitution

Müsavat Dervişoğlu, the newly-elected leader of the İYİ (Good) Party, has firmly shut down the prospect of engaging in talks regarding the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) proposal for a new constitution.

"İYİ Party will fight against a new '[President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan constitution' to the end, if necessary, on its own. We do not see the need to even discuss the study of a new constitution, we reject it," Dervişoğlu said during his inaugural parliamentary group meeting as party leader on May 8.

The AKP's proposal for a new constitution, initially tabled in December 2022, has failed to garner the requisite support, contingent upon securing backing from at least 37 opposition MPs to advance to a referendum.

In response to the AKP's overtures, Dervişoğlu issued a clear rebuff, declaring, "If an extra is being sought for the constitutional amendment scenario in order to serve Erdoğan's personal political career, İYİ Party will never take part in such a scenario."

During his address, Dervişoğlu highlighted the pressing economic challenges facing workers, the unemployed and students.

"Calling a new constitution in a country without law, with an unjust order and without bread is a waste of time," he remarked.

Meanwhile, recent developments indicate a broader political discourse surrounding constitutional matters. Erdoğan convened a meeting with main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel on May 2 to discuss the proposal.

Özel, during his meeting with Erdoğan, reiterated a plea for "adherence to the existing constitution."

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), for its part, has previously expressed cautious support for a new constitution, underlining the necessity for change while urging vigilance against allowing discussions to serve as a "lifeline for the government."

IYI Party,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

    Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

  2. Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

    Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

  3. Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

    Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

  4. Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

    Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

  5. N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors

    N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors
Recommended
CHP, govt agree to exchange views on foreign policy

CHP, gov't agree to exchange views on foreign policy
Another plane makes emergency belly landing

Another plane makes emergency belly landing
Erdoğan calls for closer cooperation with EU

Erdoğan calls for closer cooperation with EU
Crime rates drop in Istanbul in first 4 months

Crime rates drop in Istanbul in first 4 months
Turkish top diplomat in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

Turkish top diplomat in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks
Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal
WORLD Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia has agreed to remove some of its troops and border guards from Armenia, the Kremlin said on Thursday, after months of spiralling tensions between the two ex-Soviet allies.

ECONOMY Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban fictional’: Minister

Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has dismissed Israeli claims of Türkiye easing its trade ban on Israel, labeling them as "absolutely fictional and disconnected from reality."
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿