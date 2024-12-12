Bergama women preserve art of carpet weaving

İZMİR

In the western province of İzmir’s Bergama district, women are dedicatedly safeguarding the ancient art of carpet weaving, a cherished tradition teetering on the edge of vanishing forever.

Kadriye Yakar, a weaving artist working with the Tourism and Culture Ministry, is leading efforts to keep the tradition alive.

“Bergama carpets are at risk of disappearing. Our mission is to bring them into our modern era,” Yakar said. “There are over 2,000 types of Bergama carpets and rugs, each with unique patterns and history.”

Bergama has long been a hub for Turkish carpet weaving, with roots tracing back to the 14th century A.D. The carpets, celebrated for their double knots, wool craftsmanship and natural dyes, once adorned homes, walls and even inspired paintings displayed in world-famous museums in Berlin and London. However, only the “Kız Bergama” carpet is widely recognized today, a reality Yakar is determined to change.

In 2009, after retiring from teaching, Yakar founded the S.S. Bergama Carpet and Handicrafts Cooperative, which provides looms and materials to over 150 women in villages and towns, enabling them to produce traditional designs such as Kız Bergama, Yağcıbedir and Holbein carpets.

“Our cooperative has revived forgotten patterns, and we aim to include Bergama carpets in UNESCO’s cultural heritage list,” Yakar explained.

The cooperative produces about 200 carpets annually, each requiring up to two months of meticulous handwork. “Hand-woven carpets are labor-intensive but irreplaceable,” he said.