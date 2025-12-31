Istanbul rolls out extensive New Year security measures

Istanbul Governor's Office has unveiled a comprehensive set of security, inspection, and emergency protocols as the city gears up for New Year's celebrations, amid heightened public activity, festive events and an incoming cold front forecast to bring freezing temperatures and potential snowfall.

 

In a written statement, the governor’s office said all necessary precautions had been taken “to ensure that the New Year is welcomed in peace, safety and public order across the city.”

 

Under the measures, police, gendarmerie and coast guard units will be deployed citywide, with a particular focus on shopping malls, airports, bus terminals, public transport hubs, entertainment venues and major squares where celebrations are expected.

 

Authorities said security forces will conduct intensive checks at 1,661 locations, supported by 7,225 land vehicles, 37 maritime units and four helicopters, with a total of 50,427 personnel on duty throughout the holiday period.

 

Emergency services have also been placed on full alert. All hospitals will continue to provide round-the-clock healthcare, while the 112 Emergency Health Service will operate through a central command center and 340 stations, staffed by 1,304 medical personnel.

 

Disaster and emergency response units, including AFAD, the Istanbul Municipality’s AKOM center and fire brigades, will remain on standby for fires, accidents and other potential risks.

 

To protect consumers during the high-spending holiday season, inspections targeting excessive pricing have been intensified.

Teams from the Trade Ministry carried out checks in shopping malls, examining price lists, shelf labels and cash register prices for discrepancies.

 

Officials also monitored unjustified price increases, issuing administrative fines to businesses found in violation and warning shop owners to comply with legal obligations.

 

Additional oversight is being carried out by municipal inspection teams, while utility providers have taken precautions against possible disruptions to electricity, water, natural gas and telecommunications services.

 

Heavy trucks and construction vehicles have been temporarily banned from entering central districts, including Sarıyer, Şişli, Beşiktaş, Beyoğlu, Fatih, Bakırköy, Zeytinburnu and Kadıköy, from 8 a.m. on Dec. 31 until noon on Jan. 1.

 

Meanwhile, meteorologists warn that winter may make a dramatic entrance. A cold Arctic air mass moving in from the north is expected to push temperatures below zero from Dec. 31 evening, with rain in northern districts turning into snow around midnight, raising the possibility of a white start to the New Year in Türkiye’s largest city.

