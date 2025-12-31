Türkiye starts construction on Somalia space port after feasibility work: Minister

ANKARA

Türkiye has completed the necessary feasibility and design work for a space port it will establish in Somalia and the first phase of construction has begun, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır announced Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared Türkiye's plans to establish the space port during a joint press conference with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Istanbul.

In a statement to Anadolu regarding the details of the project, Kacır said the port is being built on land allocated to Türkiye in Somalia under a cooperation agreement signed between the two countries.

Noting that countries located in the equatorial region have technical advantages in terms of access to space, he said: “As a result of the feasibility studies conducted, Somalia emerged as the most advantageous region for space port investment.”

He said that work within the scope of the “Access to Space and Space Port” objective included in the National Space Program is being carried out under the coordination of the Ministry of Industry and Technology with the contributions of relevant institutions and organizations, primarily the Turkish Space Agency (TUA).

"Türkiye's possession of a space port is a strategic step that will position our country as an independent, competitive and globally influential actor in space activities,” he said.

"This investment offers long-term and high multiplier effect gains in terms of the space economy."

Kacır stressed that first and foremost, this investment will enable the fully independent launch of satellite launch vehicles developed in Türkiye into space and will create a sustainable and competitive domestic industrial ecosystem in the field of launch technologies.

The ecosystem, which will deepen in critical areas such as rocket engines, fuel technologies, propulsion systems, advanced technology materials, avionics and ground support infrastructure, will ensure that technological gains become permanent and that external dependency is eliminated, he underscored.

Kacır said the space port will have the capacity to serve the global commercial space market.

He emphasized that the port will become strategic infrastructure that generates revenue for Türkiye through annually increasing commercial satellite launch services, testing activities and integration processes, while also contributing to Somalia's development.

Explaining that Somalia's location near the equator, its coastal position, favorable weather conditions for launches throughout the year and low air-sea traffic density offer significant advantages in terms of launch safety and efficiency, Kacır said that these advantages will enable flexible launch schedules, making Türkiye's systems globally competitive.

He highlighted that this investment will place Türkiye among the few countries in the world with their own launch sites.

"Very few countries in the world have independent satellite launch infrastructure,” he noted.

“Türkiye's place in this league represents a historic milestone in terms of technological maturity, strategic independence and global prestige in the space sector," he said.

Ultimately, the space port will serve as a strategic lever that provides Türkiye with independent access to space, strengthens national security, deepens industrial and technological capacity and elevates the country to the top tier of the global space economy, he added.