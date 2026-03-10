Principal, deputies removed at prominent Istanbul high school

The Education Ministry has removed the principal and four deputy principals of Istanbul Boys’ High School from their administrative posts following an investigation into a student assault incident.

 

The officials were given a penalty of “stopping salary grade progression” and reassigned to other schools as teachers.

 

Six duty teachers also received salary deduction penalties and were banned from supervisory boarding duties for up to three years, while two guidance counselors will be reassigned to different schools.

 

The disciplinary probe was launched after allegations that a group of 11th-grade students physically attacked seven 9th-grade students in November 2025. Authorities said the students involved underwent medical checks and their families were informed.

 

Separate disciplinary proceedings led to sanctions against 20 students: Two were expelled from formal education, 11 were transferred to other schools and seven received short-term suspensions.

 

Officials said counseling and psychosocial support efforts continue as part of measures to maintain a safe school environment.

