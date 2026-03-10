Erzurum mountaineers defend streets from falling icicles

ERZURUM
In the snowbound eastern Turkish province of Erzurum, the formation of giant icicles and heavy snow overhangs on buildings is an annual winter hazard, turning the city's streets into high-risk zones as chunks of ice crash down during brief thaws.

 

In response to the yearly threat, four professional mountaineers have established an "ice team" that expertly clears these lethal icicles and snow accumulations from rooftops.

 

Equipped with ropes anchored to chimneys and full mountaineering gear, the team rappels onto rooftops to safely dislodge and remove accumulated snow and ice. Operating on a fee-for-service basis, they respond to requests from building managers, aiming to provide a permanent solution rather than temporary fixes.

 

Mountaineer Orkun Özakalın said that during the summer, they perform industrial climbing work. “Municipal services cannot reach every building, and sometimes residents face real danger,” he said. “Heavy snow şn winter creates a new need. We secure our safety first, then identify problem areas and descend with ropes tied at trusted anchor points. We remove snow and ice completely, not just at the edges, offering a lasting solution.”

 

Özakalın stressed that clearing only under windows is insufficient, as melting snow refreezes and forms dangerous ice. He warned that some residents attempt to climb rooftops themselves, often with minimal safety measures, which can result in accidents.

 

“Even as professionals, we use double or sometimes triple safety systems. Common people should not attempt this. It is a professional job,” he said.

 

Supporting this view, resident Melih Demir emphasized that hiring trained teams is safer than risking personal injury by venturing onto icy roofs.

Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis
