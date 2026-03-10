International students staying less in Türkiye despite rising enrollment

International students staying less in Türkiye despite rising enrollment

ISTANBUL
International students staying less in Türkiye despite rising enrollment

Türkiye is home to over 350,000 international students representing 198 nations, yet the duration of stay for many foreign undergraduates has been declining in recent years.

 

Education experts say the shift has become more visible since 2023, despite Türkiye’s growing reputation as a safe destination for international education amid growing regional tensions and global uncertainty.

 

The number of foreign students in Türkiye has risen dramatically over the past decade, climbing from fewer than 50,000 in 2013 to more than 350,000 today. This growth reflected the country’s expanding higher education infrastructure and its appeal as a regional academic hub, particularly for students from Turkic republics, neighboring regions and African countries.

 

However, according to Caner Otrakçı, director of Study in Türkiye, a consultancy advising international students, a noticeable shift has occurred in recent years. “In the past, international students were more likely to complete their entire undergraduate education in Türkiye,” he said. “Now we are increasingly seeing them exploring alternatives by the end of the second or third year.”

 

Otrakçı noted that this trend has become more visible since 2023, as rising living costs, housing pressures and stronger competition from other countries offering attractive education packages influence student decisions.

 

Students weigh the full cost of living alongside tuition fees.

 

Equally important is the overall student experience. International students, Otrakçı said, seek a sense of belonging, guidance and social acceptance in their host countries.

 

Türkiye is also sometimes viewed as a starting point for students aiming to continue their education in Europe or North America.

 

Looking ahead, Otrakçı identifies Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, China and Central Asian countries as growth markets for Türkiye’s international education sector.

Academics,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye on side of peace, Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

    Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

  2. Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

    Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

  3. Mideast war transforms Strait of Hormuz into critical front line

    Mideast war transforms Strait of Hormuz into critical front line

  4. Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act

    Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act

  5. Panel report examines oversight roles in Bolu ski resort fire

    Panel report examines oversight roles in Bolu ski resort fire
Recommended
Türkiye on side of peace, Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis
Panel report examines oversight roles in Bolu ski resort fire

Panel report examines oversight roles in Bolu ski resort fire
Tensions spill into 3rd day of trial for İmamoğlu

Tensions spill into 3rd day of trial for İmamoğlu
Erdoğan says diplomacy can still stop Iran war

Erdoğan says diplomacy can still stop Iran war
Turkish, German top diplomats to discuss Iran war, regional tensions

Turkish, German top diplomats to discuss Iran war, regional tensions
BioNTech founders to quit roles to start new venture

BioNTech founders to quit roles to start new venture
‘Floating hotels’ gain popularity in tourism

‘Floating hotels’ gain popularity in tourism
WORLD Trump says he doesnt know about reports US strike hit Iran school

Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was unaware of a new report suggesting a U.S. military investigation found American forces may have struck a school in Iran during recent attacks.

ECONOMY Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands ready to act

Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act

Japan and Germany said Wednesday they would tap into their oil reserves to tackle the rise in crude prices due to the Middle East war, with Berlin saying the IEA global energy body had asked member states to release 400 million barrels.
SPORTS Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
﻿