International students staying less in Türkiye despite rising enrollment

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is home to over 350,000 international students representing 198 nations, yet the duration of stay for many foreign undergraduates has been declining in recent years.

Education experts say the shift has become more visible since 2023, despite Türkiye’s growing reputation as a safe destination for international education amid growing regional tensions and global uncertainty.

The number of foreign students in Türkiye has risen dramatically over the past decade, climbing from fewer than 50,000 in 2013 to more than 350,000 today. This growth reflected the country’s expanding higher education infrastructure and its appeal as a regional academic hub, particularly for students from Turkic republics, neighboring regions and African countries.

However, according to Caner Otrakçı, director of Study in Türkiye, a consultancy advising international students, a noticeable shift has occurred in recent years. “In the past, international students were more likely to complete their entire undergraduate education in Türkiye,” he said. “Now we are increasingly seeing them exploring alternatives by the end of the second or third year.”

Otrakçı noted that this trend has become more visible since 2023, as rising living costs, housing pressures and stronger competition from other countries offering attractive education packages influence student decisions.

Students weigh the full cost of living alongside tuition fees.

Equally important is the overall student experience. International students, Otrakçı said, seek a sense of belonging, guidance and social acceptance in their host countries.

Türkiye is also sometimes viewed as a starting point for students aiming to continue their education in Europe or North America.

Looking ahead, Otrakçı identifies Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, China and Central Asian countries as growth markets for Türkiye’s international education sector.