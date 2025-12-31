20 students receive disciplinary sanctions over violence at prominent Istanbul high school

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s Provincial Directorate of Education has imposed disciplinary sanctions on 20 students following an administrative investigation into alleged violent incidents at the male boarding facility of Istanbul Boys’ High School, one of Türkiye’s most prestigious high schools.

According to an official statement, the inquiry was launched after reports of a fight among students on Nov. 25. The investigation, coordinated by the provincial directorate and carried out by school authorities and education inspectors appointed by the Istanbul Governor’s Office, concluded that a group of students had been involved in systematic acts of violence.

Following a comprehensive evaluation by the Fatih District Student Disciplinary Board, authorities decided to take disciplinary action against 20 students. Two students were expelled from formal education, 11 were transferred to other schools, and seven received short-term suspensions.

Officials emphasize that the process was conducted with strict adherence to key principles, including the protection of student privacy, the presumption of innocence and the uninterrupted right to education.

Throughout the proceedings, students’ psychosocial well-being was closely monitored and disciplinary measures were applied in line with proportionality, balancing punishment with educational, restorative and rehabilitative approaches.

The incident came to public attention after allegations that seven ninth-grade students were physically assaulted by a group of older students from 11th grade on Nov. 24.

Following the incident, students underwent medical checks, parents were informed and authorities confirmed there was no obstacle preventing the students from continuing their education.

In parallel, guidance and counselling services have been reinforced at the school to safeguard a secure learning environment. While the administrative investigation has been finalized, a separate judicial probe is ongoing.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is examining assault complaints filed by three students and has sought to determine whether additional complaints exist.