Education Ministry receives iconic Atatürk portrait

ANKARA

The Education Ministry has handed over the original painting of an iconic portrait of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, which has been widely featured in textbooks and classrooms for years.

The painting is set to be displayed on Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day on May 19, said a written statement by the ministry on May 6.

The ministry said that artist Şeref Sonel created the work, using a watercolor technique based on a photograph of the leader.

Since that time, the historic portrait has been displayed on classroom walls and on the first pages of school textbooks, thus holding special value for the educational community, the ministry stated, adding that this value prompted the officials to preserve the painting within the ministry.

The historical document titled “Atatürk Portrait Report” signed in wet ink on the back of the canvas also highlights the value of the work, the statement said.

The report by a six-member commission stated that the portrait is an invaluable work of art as it surpasses all previous depictions of Atatürk.

“In terms of its execution style, this painting is superior in expression to all Atatürk paintings seen so far.”

The ministry, quoting from the historical report, stated that this portrait is recognized by the authorities of the time as reflecting the most accurate physical likeness of Atatürk and ordered its reproduction for widespread use.