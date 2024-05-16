Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions

Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions

TRABZON
Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions

In a surprising turn of weather events in mid-May, various regions of Türkiye defied the imminent arrival of summer with snowfall.

Snowfall blanketed high-altitude areas, transforming landscapes into wintry wonderlands but also disrupting travel plans for tourists and locals alike.

One such incident unfolded in the Haldizen Valley on the Trabzon-Bayburt border, located in northern Türkiye. Here, the 1900-altitude Demirkapı Plateau, renowned for its lush flora, became enveloped in a white veil as snowfall descended upon the region.

The snowy weather also affected the 2,740-altitude Yedigöller (seven lakes) region, encompassing Dipsiz Lake, İkiz Lake, Kara Lake, Sarıçiçek Lake, Pirömer Lake, Aygır Lake and Balıklı Lake. Roads became impassable due to lingering snowfall from the winter season, prompting efforts by municipality teams to clear blocked roads to restore access.

Snowfall extended its reach to the eastern and center of the country, reported in Erzurum, Ardahan, Amasya, Kars, Muş, Karabük, Çankırı, Kastamonu, Bolu, Düzce, Sakarya and Van, where high-altitude areas were covered in white.

In Kastamonu, numerous vehicles were stranded on the Tosya road due to snowfall, prompting highway teams to initiate road-clearing operations.

The snowfall also brought renewed excitement to ski centers across the country. In Erzurum, home to one of the country’s most prominent ski resorts, Palandöken, ski tracks piled with snow. Similar scenes were present in Kars’ Sarıkamış district, and well as Bolu’s Kartalkaya.

Meanwhile, the unexpected snowfall disrupted plans for adventure enthusiasts, as nine Russian climbers attempting to summit Mount Ağrı were forced to retreat due to adverse weather conditions.

Despite preparations and the guidance of experienced mountaineer Cuma Saltik, the climbers were compelled to abandon their ascent at 4,800 meters due to dense fog and snowstorms.

spring,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Presidential decree appoints new deputy FMs

Presidential decree appoints new deputy FMs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Inflation expectations improve: Central Bank survey

    Inflation expectations improve: Central Bank survey

  2. Presidential decree appoints new deputy FMs

    Presidential decree appoints new deputy FMs

  3. Türk Telekom issues $500 mln sustainability bond

    Türk Telekom issues $500 mln sustainability bond

  4. Ministry aims for 30 pct energy saving in public buildings

    Ministry aims for 30 pct energy saving in public buildings

  5. China cuts rates, could buy up commercial housing to boost property market

    China cuts rates, could buy up commercial housing to boost property market
Recommended
Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings

Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings
Türkiye’s biodiversity under spotlight after US professor arrested for smuggling

Türkiye’s biodiversity under spotlight after US professor arrested for smuggling
Report reveals systematic sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl

Report reveals systematic sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl
Eastern Express route still most in-demand

Eastern Express route still most in-demand

Sand sculpture festival starts in Antalya

Sand sculpture festival starts in Antalya
Veteran actress Ayten Gökçer dies at 84

Veteran actress Ayten Gökçer dies at 84
WORLD Israel to hit back at genocide claims at UN top court

Israel to hit back at 'genocide' claims at UN top court

Israel will on Friday hit back in the United Nations' top court at allegations from South Africa that it has escalated a campaign of "genocide" with its military operation in Rafah.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom issues $500 mln sustainability bond

Türk Telekom issues $500 mln sustainability bond

Türk Telekom has announced that it successfully issued its inaugural Sustainable Eurobond, raising $500 million.
SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿