Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions

TRABZON

In a surprising turn of weather events in mid-May, various regions of Türkiye defied the imminent arrival of summer with snowfall.

Snowfall blanketed high-altitude areas, transforming landscapes into wintry wonderlands but also disrupting travel plans for tourists and locals alike.

One such incident unfolded in the Haldizen Valley on the Trabzon-Bayburt border, located in northern Türkiye. Here, the 1900-altitude Demirkapı Plateau, renowned for its lush flora, became enveloped in a white veil as snowfall descended upon the region.

The snowy weather also affected the 2,740-altitude Yedigöller (seven lakes) region, encompassing Dipsiz Lake, İkiz Lake, Kara Lake, Sarıçiçek Lake, Pirömer Lake, Aygır Lake and Balıklı Lake. Roads became impassable due to lingering snowfall from the winter season, prompting efforts by municipality teams to clear blocked roads to restore access.

Snowfall extended its reach to the eastern and center of the country, reported in Erzurum, Ardahan, Amasya, Kars, Muş, Karabük, Çankırı, Kastamonu, Bolu, Düzce, Sakarya and Van, where high-altitude areas were covered in white.

In Kastamonu, numerous vehicles were stranded on the Tosya road due to snowfall, prompting highway teams to initiate road-clearing operations.

The snowfall also brought renewed excitement to ski centers across the country. In Erzurum, home to one of the country’s most prominent ski resorts, Palandöken, ski tracks piled with snow. Similar scenes were present in Kars’ Sarıkamış district, and well as Bolu’s Kartalkaya.

Meanwhile, the unexpected snowfall disrupted plans for adventure enthusiasts, as nine Russian climbers attempting to summit Mount Ağrı were forced to retreat due to adverse weather conditions.

Despite preparations and the guidance of experienced mountaineer Cuma Saltik, the climbers were compelled to abandon their ascent at 4,800 meters due to dense fog and snowstorms.