Political leaders voice unease over US toppling of Maduro

ANKARA

Turkish political leaders have expressed disquiet and condemnation following a U.S. military operation that seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The operation pre-dawn on Jan. 3 involved U.S. special forces and airstrikes across Caracas. Maduro and his wife were flown to New York City to face federal drug-trafficking and weapons charges.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, a key ally of the ruling bloc, drew a direct parallel between the raid and the failed 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye.

"The method used to target Maduro is identical to the despicable attempt against our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, carried out by FETÖ," Bahçeli told CNN Türk on Jan. 3. "America, which failed to achieve its goal against the will of the Turkish nation on July 15, 2016, has attempted a similar action in Venezuela today."

The most pointed criticism came from main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel. He accused Erdoğan of failing to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump.

"When Maduro held unfair elections and treated his own people unjustly, you stood behind him, calling him 'my brother.' You were wrong then, too," Özel wrote in an X post on Jan. 3.

"But your friend Trump came, violated international law and took your brother Maduro and his wife from their bedroom, tying their hands and eyes. Now, sadly, you remain silent in the face of this photograph," he added.

His post included a photo of Maduro during his abduction.

Ömer Çelik, spokesperson of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), described Özel's remarks as "grave and unhealthy," defending Erdoğan’s record on the global stage.

"Our president is among the most skilled managers of global crises," Çelik wrote in a social media post on Jan. 4. "He has never been seen to refrain from speaking the truth or to condone injustice. Targeting the sovereignty of a country's people and violating international law is absolutely unacceptable."

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) called the operation a "declaration of lawlessness on a global scale" and a violation of United Nations treaties.

Meanwhile, İYİ (Good) Party leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu characterized the U.S. intervention as "brutality."

"As the world rapidly drifts towards a point of lawlessness and lack of institutions, we have once again seen how much we must protect our Republic and our National Identity," he said in a written statement.