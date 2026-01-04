Smartphones dominate tech purchases in Türkiye in 2025

ISTANBUL

Hepsiburada, a leading e-commerce platform, has released its annual analysis of millions of orders placed throughout 2025, revealing the country’s evolving shopping preferences.

At the forefront of consumer demand stood smartphones, which dominated the technology category and reaffirmed their position as the most sought-after product of the year.

Across the tech segment, smartphones were joined by tablets and gaming consoles as top-performing products. The data shows that Turkish consumers concentrated their spending on devices that serve both everyday needs and entertainment, underscoring technology’s enduring role in modern lifestyles.

Small household appliances continued to capture attention, with robot vacuums and espresso machines maintaining their popularity. A notable newcomer was the carpet cleaning machine, which surged in demand as consumers invested more in home care solutions.

User search behavior highlighted strong interest in brands such as Stanley, Apple, Dyson, Fissler, Lego and adidas. Popular product searches included air conditioners, tablets, smartphones, robot vacuums, televisions and men’s sports shoes.

Beyond Türkiye’s three largest cities, Bursa, Kocaeli and Antalya emerged as leading hubs of online shopping activity. Kocaeli, Çorum, and Bursa recorded the highest sales volumes outside Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir.

Order volumes peaked in November, followed by October and September, with the busiest shopping hours between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. The single busiest day was Nov. 11, while Mondays proved to be the most active day of the week.