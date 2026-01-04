Parliament to reopen with focus on new traffic laws

Parliament to reopen with focus on new traffic laws

ANKARA
Parliament to reopen with focus on new traffic laws

Türkiye's parliament is set to resume its legislative session on Jan. 6 following a New Year's recess, with a dense agenda featuring sweeping changes to traffic safety laws, minimum wage subsidies and social media restrictions for minors.

A primary focus for the general assembly this year is a new traffic law proposal aimed at curbing repeat offenses.

Under the proposed rules, drivers caught operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol will face immediate license revocation, according to a report from daily Hürriyet.

Red light violations are also under scrutiny, as any driver who runs a red light six times within a single year will have their license permanently cancelled.

The bill further tightens speed limits near sensitive zones like schools and hospitals, where the limit is set at 30 km/h.

Legislators are also expected to codify an increase in minimum wage support payments this week. The subsidy provided to employers will rose from 1,101 Turkish Liras to 1,270 liras to offset the new national minimum wage. Effective Jan. 1, the monthly minimum wage in Türkiye rose from 22,104 liras to 28,075 liras ($652).

Parliament will also address a growing crisis involving exorbitant apartment maintenance fees. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has reportedly drafted a regulation to ensure that monthly maintenance fees do not exceed the cost of a unit's rent following widespread public complaints.

Meanwhile, a pending regulation nearing completion is expected to increase maternity leave from 16 weeks to 24 weeks and extend paternity leave to 10 days.

In an effort to combat digital addiction, the government is expected to move to restrict social media use for children under the age of 16. The proposed measures include mandatory identity verification for users and stricter content moderation requirements for platforms.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye closely follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

  2. New Siper missile delivery expands Steel Dome network

    New Siper missile delivery expands Steel Dome network

  3. Parliament to reopen with focus on new traffic laws

    Parliament to reopen with focus on new traffic laws

  4. Political leaders voice unease over US toppling of Maduro

    Political leaders voice unease over US toppling of Maduro

  5. Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean

    Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean
Recommended
Türkiye closely follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'closely' follows developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan
New Siper missile delivery expands Steel Dome network

New Siper missile delivery expands Steel Dome network
Political leaders voice unease over US toppling of Maduro

Political leaders voice unease over US toppling of Maduro
Warm winds briefly ease winter grip across Türkiye

Warm winds briefly ease winter grip across Türkiye
Turkish top diplomat to visit Portugal for talks

Turkish top diplomat to visit Portugal for talks
Türkiye calls for restraint in Venezuela after US strikes

Türkiye calls for restraint in Venezuela after US strikes
WORLD Gaza aid groups grapple with Israels ban will mean

Gaza aid groups grapple with Israel's ban will mean

Israel’s decision to revoke the licenses of more than three dozen humanitarian organizations this week has aid groups scrambling to grapple with what this means for their operations in Gaza and their ability to help tens of thousands of struggling Palestinians.

ECONOMY Smartphones dominate tech purchases in Türkiye in 2025

Smartphones dominate tech purchases in Türkiye in 2025

Hepsiburada, a leading e-commerce platform, has released its annual analysis of millions of orders placed throughout 2025, revealing the country’s evolving shopping preferences.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿