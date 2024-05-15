Report reveals systematic sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl

Report reveals systematic sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl

ISTANBUL
Report reveals systematic sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl

A court has decided to reopen the case of a 13-year-old after it was revealed that she was systematically raped for two years by several men in her neighborhood who threatened her with her footage shared online.

The girl, identified only by the initial H., was first sexually abused by a schoolmate. In 2010 in Istanbul’s Sultanbeyli district, a schoolmate invited H., then 13 years old, to his house and raped her while recording the whole incident.

Following this incident, she was forced to have sexual intercourse for two years by people who lived in the same neighborhood or went to the same school with her, threatening her with this video footage. Around 15 people blackmailed H. to have intercourse with them by threatening her that if she didn't, they would send the footage to her family and her brother in prison.

Following H.'s complaint, an investigation was launched. The report received during the investigation stated that H. had developed "post-traumatic stress disorder" and "major depression" as a result of the sexual assault she had experienced since 2010, that this condition continued and that her mental health was impaired.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office pressed charges of "unlawful restraint" and "aggravated sexual abuse of a minor" against 15 individuals.

During the 10-year trial, the defendants denied the charges against them and demanded their acquittal.

Two defendants were cleared of charges, whereas the remaining individuals received jail terms of various lengths.

However, the court overturned the verdict and decided to retry the defendants.

Türkiye, Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest

France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest
LATEST NEWS

  1. France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest

    France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest

  2. Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world

    Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world

  3. Slovak PM fights for his life as leaders condemn assassination attempt

    Slovak PM fights for his life as leaders condemn assassination attempt

  4. FM hosts Canadian counterpart in Ankara

    FM hosts Canadian counterpart in Ankara

  5. Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings

    Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings
Recommended
Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings

Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings
Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions

Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions
Türkiye’s biodiversity under spotlight after US professor arrested for smuggling

Türkiye’s biodiversity under spotlight after US professor arrested for smuggling
Eastern Express route still most in-demand

Eastern Express route still most in-demand

Sand sculpture festival starts in Antalya

Sand sculpture festival starts in Antalya
Veteran actress Ayten Gökçer dies at 84

Veteran actress Ayten Gökçer dies at 84
WORLD France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest

France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest

France deployed troops to New Caledonia's ports and international airport, banned TikTok and imposed a state of emergency Thursday after three nights of clashes that have left four dead and hundreds wounded.
ECONOMY Türkiye committed to EU process, says Şimşek

Türkiye committed to EU process, says Şimşek

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has reiterated that the country is aiming for better ties with the European Union, stressing the process will benefit both sides.  
SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿