Historic railway listed among Europe's top rail routes

Historic railway listed among Europe's top rail routes

ISTANBUL
Historic railway listed among Europes top rail routes

Renowned travel guide Lonely Planet has named Istanbul's Sirkeci-Kazlıçeşme railway line as one of Europe's must-see rail routes.

The railway line was recently renovated in line with a project initiated by the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry.

The travel guide's list of “Europe's 6 must-visit rail routes” highlighted the line's revival for history buffs. Sirkeci Station once served as the final stop for the legendary Orient Express, but long-distance services ceased in 2013. The new light rail system brings trains back to the historic station, raising the possibility of future connections to Sofia and Bucharest.

"Nostalgic travelers should use this line to one of the oldest stations in Europe. In fact, this line is perhaps an excuse to take a train to eat seafood at Kumkapı, one of the new stops," the guide stated.

The 8.3-kilometer line offers a unique blend of history and modern transportation. It starts from Sirkeci Station, one of Europe's oldest stations, and terminates at Kazlıçeşme. Passengers can enjoy a nostalgic journey along the Istanbul coastline and reconnect with the city's rich railway heritage.

More than 800,000 passengers have used the station since its opening in February 2024, with an average of 10,000 passengers daily.

The station, built in 1888, served as the gateway of the Ottoman Empire to Europe for over 140 years.

The revamped line boasts a 7.3-kilometer pedestrian and bicycle path, alongside ample squares, recreational areas, and green spaces. The project also restored historically significant stations, including Yedikule, Kocamustafapasa, Yenikapı and Kumkapı.

Türkiye, must see, railroads,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider
LATEST NEWS

  1. Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

    Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

  2. Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

    Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

  3. Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

    Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

  4. Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up

    Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up

  5. Slovakia reels from PM's shooting as suspect goes to court

    Slovakia reels from PM's shooting as suspect goes to court
Recommended
Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings

Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings
Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions

Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions
Türkiye’s biodiversity under spotlight after US professor arrested for smuggling

Türkiye’s biodiversity under spotlight after US professor arrested for smuggling
Report reveals systematic sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl

Report reveals systematic sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl
Eastern Express route still most in-demand

Eastern Express route still most in-demand

Sand sculpture festival starts in Antalya

Sand sculpture festival starts in Antalya
WORLD Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

LGBTQ groups protested Friday outside Peru's health ministry after the government issued a decree listing transsexualism as a mental disorder.
ECONOMY Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

Boeing shareholders voted Friday to back outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun's pay deal and reelection to the board, in an endorsement of company leadership as it faces heavy scrutiny over safety problems.
SPORTS Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

Leader Galatasaray will be looking to clinch the Turkish Süper Lig title in front of its own fans when it hosts closest challenger Fenerbahçe in a highly-anticipated “Intercontinental Derby” on May 19.
﻿