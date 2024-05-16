Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings

ISTANBUL

Turkish marathon swimmer Bengisu Avcı, nicknamed "Ocean Girl," has dropped out of her attempt to swim across the Molokai Channel after suffering multiple jellyfish stings in the final stretch of the 45-kilometer race.

Avcı, aiming to become the first Turkish woman to complete the Ocean Seven challenge (seven of the world's most difficult open water swims), began her trek from Kepuhi Bay, Molokai.

Avcı upped her tempo steadily approaching the finish line with powerful strokes. It was during this final push, with only one or two hours of swimming remaining and land visible on the horizon, that Avcı encountered the first of several Portuguese man-of-war jellyfish, also known as box jellyfish. Determined to finish the race, she continued swimming but was subsequently stung multiple times in quick succession. The last encounter, described as the most intense, forced Avcı to switch to a backstroke before ultimately abandoning the swim and boarding the support boat.

Thankfully, she received medical attention and was reported to be in good health. While her Molokai Channel conquest remains incomplete, she retains the title of the first and only Turkish woman to conquer four channels within the Ocean Seven challenge. Avcı remains focused on her goal, stating, "The ocean is not our natural habitat, it belongs to these creatures. This is part of the nature of the sport. I will keep fighting, and I am confident I will get another chance.”

Avcı's impressive 12-hour swim mirrored the struggles depicted in the biographical film "Nyad," ultimately ending due to encounters with marine life.

Avcı has set her sights on tackling the North Channel swim later this year and the Tsugaru Strait crossing in early 2025.