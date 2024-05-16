Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings

Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings

ISTANBUL
Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings

Turkish marathon swimmer Bengisu Avcı, nicknamed "Ocean Girl," has dropped out of her attempt to swim across the Molokai Channel after suffering multiple jellyfish stings in the final stretch of the 45-kilometer race.

Avcı, aiming to become the first Turkish woman to complete the Ocean Seven challenge (seven of the world's most difficult open water swims), began her trek from Kepuhi Bay, Molokai.

Avcı upped her tempo steadily approaching the finish line with powerful strokes. It was during this final push, with only one or two hours of swimming remaining and land visible on the horizon, that Avcı encountered the first of several Portuguese man-of-war jellyfish, also known as box jellyfish. Determined to finish the race, she continued swimming but was subsequently stung multiple times in quick succession. The last encounter, described as the most intense, forced Avcı to switch to a backstroke before ultimately abandoning the swim and boarding the support boat.

Thankfully, she received medical attention and was reported to be in good health. While her Molokai Channel conquest remains incomplete, she retains the title of the first and only Turkish woman to conquer four channels within the Ocean Seven challenge. Avcı remains focused on her goal, stating, "The ocean is not our natural habitat, it belongs to these creatures. This is part of the nature of the sport. I will keep fighting, and I am confident I will get another chance.”

Avcı's impressive 12-hour swim mirrored the struggles depicted in the biographical film "Nyad," ultimately ending due to encounters with marine life.

Avcı has set her sights on tackling the North Channel swim later this year and the Tsugaru Strait crossing in early 2025.

TURKEY, turkish swimmer, Attack,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türk Telekom issues $500 mln sustainability bond

Türk Telekom issues $500 mln sustainability bond
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türk Telekom issues $500 mln sustainability bond

    Türk Telekom issues $500 mln sustainability bond

  2. Ministry aims for 30 pct energy saving in public buildings

    Ministry aims for 30 pct energy saving in public buildings

  3. China cuts rates, could buy up commercial housing to boost property market

    China cuts rates, could buy up commercial housing to boost property market

  4. Israel to hit back at 'genocide' claims at UN top court

    Israel to hit back at 'genocide' claims at UN top court

  5. Palestinians call for Israeli ban as Gaza war spills into football

    Palestinians call for Israeli ban as Gaza war spills into football
Recommended
Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions

Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions
Türkiye’s biodiversity under spotlight after US professor arrested for smuggling

Türkiye’s biodiversity under spotlight after US professor arrested for smuggling
Report reveals systematic sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl

Report reveals systematic sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl
Eastern Express route still most in-demand

Eastern Express route still most in-demand

Sand sculpture festival starts in Antalya

Sand sculpture festival starts in Antalya
Veteran actress Ayten Gökçer dies at 84

Veteran actress Ayten Gökçer dies at 84
WORLD Israel to hit back at genocide claims at UN top court

Israel to hit back at 'genocide' claims at UN top court

Israel will on Friday hit back in the United Nations' top court at allegations from South Africa that it has escalated a campaign of "genocide" with its military operation in Rafah.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom issues $500 mln sustainability bond

Türk Telekom issues $500 mln sustainability bond

Türk Telekom has announced that it successfully issued its inaugural Sustainable Eurobond, raising $500 million.
SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿