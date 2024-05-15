Eastern Express route still most in-demand

ANKARA

The Eastern Express, a scenic train journey through eastern Türkiye, continues to be the most popular choice for tourists even with the introduction of new routes like the Ankara-Diyarbakır and Ankara-Tatvan Express trains.

The Eastern Express, also known as the Touristic Eastern Express, has grown so much in popularity that a separate sightseeing version was added in 2019. The original Eastern Express offers a more basic experience with bunk beds and minimal stops, while the Touristic Eastern Express features sleeping cars, dining cars and longer layovers at historic sites along the route.

Culture and tourism expert Mehmet Duman attributes the Eastern Express' surge in popularity to social media. "Young people and tourists from all over the world have been sharing their experiences on social media, creating a viral phenomenon," he said.

To meet the growing demand for train travel in Türkiye, two new routes recently launched: The Ankara-Diyarbakır Express and the Ankara-Tatvan Express. However, according to Duman, the scenic beauty of the Eastern Express' route remains a major draw for tourists. "The Touristic Eastern Express takes passengers on a 48-hour journey, allowing them to experience the diverse landscapes and cultural treasures of eastern Türkiye," he explained.

"Tuz Express" offers day trips from Ankara

In addition to the new Eastern Express routes, the Touristic Tuz Express will launch its maiden voyage on May 18. This one-day round trip excursion from Ankara will showcase the historical and cultural sites of the Central Anatolian province of Çankırı, including its underground salt city and boutique museums.

The revival of passenger rail service to Çankırı follows a 90-year hiatus. The Northern Anatolia Development Agency (KUZKA) partnered with the Çankırı Governorship and Çankırı Municipality to launch the new service. The agency hopes the Touristic Tuz Express will not only boost tourism in the region but also establish Çankırı as a popular day-trip destination from the capital Ankara.