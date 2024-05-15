Eastern Express route still most in-demand

Eastern Express route still most in-demand

ANKARA
Eastern Express route still most in-demand

The Eastern Express, a scenic train journey through eastern Türkiye, continues to be the most popular choice for tourists even with the introduction of new routes like the Ankara-Diyarbakır and Ankara-Tatvan Express trains.

The Eastern Express, also known as the Touristic Eastern Express, has grown so much in popularity that a separate sightseeing version was added in 2019. The original Eastern Express offers a more basic experience with bunk beds and minimal stops, while the Touristic Eastern Express features sleeping cars, dining cars and longer layovers at historic sites along the route.

Culture and tourism expert Mehmet Duman attributes the Eastern Express' surge in popularity to social media. "Young people and tourists from all over the world have been sharing their experiences on social media, creating a viral phenomenon," he said.

To meet the growing demand for train travel in Türkiye, two new routes recently launched: The Ankara-Diyarbakır Express and the Ankara-Tatvan Express. However, according to Duman, the scenic beauty of the Eastern Express' route remains a major draw for tourists. "The Touristic Eastern Express takes passengers on a 48-hour journey, allowing them to experience the diverse landscapes and cultural treasures of eastern Türkiye," he explained.

HH’ “Tuz Express” offers day trips from Ankara

In addition to the new Eastern Express routes, the Touristic Tuz Express will launch its maiden voyage on May 18. This one-day round trip excursion from Ankara will showcase the historical and cultural sites of the Central Anatolian province of Çankırı, including its underground salt city and boutique museums.

The revival of passenger rail service to Çankırı follows a 90-year hiatus. The Northern Anatolia Development Agency (KUZKA) partnered with the Çankırı Governorship and Çankırı Municipality to launch the new service. The agency hopes the Touristic Tuz Express will not only boost tourism in the region but also establish Çankırı as a popular day-trip destination from the capital Ankara.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Budget posts deficit of 178 billion liras in April

Budget posts deficit of 178 billion liras in April
LATEST NEWS

  1. Budget posts deficit of 178 billion liras in April

    Budget posts deficit of 178 billion liras in April

  2. Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek

    Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek

  3. Turkish debt market buoyed by improved investor sentiment: Fitch

    Turkish debt market buoyed by improved investor sentiment: Fitch

  4. Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

    Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

  5. France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest

    France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest
Recommended
Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings

Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings
Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions

Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions
Türkiye’s biodiversity under spotlight after US professor arrested for smuggling

Türkiye’s biodiversity under spotlight after US professor arrested for smuggling
Report reveals systematic sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl

Report reveals systematic sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl
Sand sculpture festival starts in Antalya

Sand sculpture festival starts in Antalya
Veteran actress Ayten Gökçer dies at 84

Veteran actress Ayten Gökçer dies at 84
WORLD Netanyahu claims no humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday insisted there was no "humanitarian catastrophe" in Rafah, even as hundreds of thousands fled the south Gaza city amid intense bombardments.
ECONOMY Budget posts deficit of 178 billion liras in April

Budget posts deficit of 178 billion liras in April

The central government budget produced a deficit of 177.8 billion Turkish Liras ($5.5 billion) in April, rising 34.2 percent from a year ago, data from the Finance Ministry showed.
SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿