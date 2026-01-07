UN chief highlights 'new window of opportunity' for Cyprus talks

UNITED NATIONS

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has noted that recent meetings in 2025, alongside interactions between the newly elected Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman and Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, have created “a new window of opportunity” to advance the resolution of the issue.

In his commentary accompanying the report on the U.N. Peace Keeping Force mission on Cyprus (UNFICYP), Guterres commended both leaders and the guarantor states — Türkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom — for their sustained engagement.

Guterres attached particular importance to the joint meeting of the two Cypriot leaders on December 11, 2025, facilitated by his personal envoy, Maria Angela Holguin.

He noted that, for the first time in more than five years, discussions were held on “core” political issues.

The U.N. chief also recommended extending the mandate of the UNFICYP or an additional 12 months, through January 31, 2027.

Guterres’ special representative in Cyprus, Khassim Diagne, is scheduled to brief the U.N. Security Council in closed consultations on Jan. 15. Diagne heads UNFICYP.

The Security Council is anticipated to renew the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Cyprus.