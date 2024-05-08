Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

ISTANBUL
A 17-year-old student has been detained and referred to the courthouse after fatally shooting the principal of the high school from which he was expelled five months ago.

The teenager, identified only as Y.K., was studying at a private high school in Istanbul's Eyüpsultan district when he was expelled in December 2023 following conflicts with his teacher and the principal, İbrahim Oktugan.

According to reports, five months after his expulsion, Y.K. returned to the school and entered Oktugan's room, where he shot the principal five times with a firearm he had brought with him, inflicting serious injuries.

Y.K., reportedly of Iraqi origin and holding Turkish citizenship, fled the scene following the shooting. Despite medical interventions, Oktugan succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Eyüpsultan police apprehended the student and placed him under detention. Y.K. was then taken to the juvenile police bureau for questioning before being transferred to the courthouse for further legal proceedings.

The security camera footage reportedly showed Y.K. entering and exiting the principal's room within a span of around 20 seconds, visibly armed with a gun.

In response to the incident, the Education Ministry has initiated measures to bolster penalties for crimes committed against educators, according to reports from private broadcaster NTV. Proposed measures include a 50 percent increase in penalties for offenses such as intentional injury, insult or threats against teachers.

﻿