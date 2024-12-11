Trump names Tom Barrack as next US ambassador to Türkiye

WASHINGTON
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has named Tom Barrack, a prominent businessman, as the next U.S. ambassador to Türkiye.

"I am pleased to announce that Tom Barrack will serve as our next Ambassador to Türkiye," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"For three decades, Tom successfully managed a global private equity firm. He is a well-respected and experienced voice of reason to a wide range of thought leaders in both political and business circles," he added.

Known for his close ties to Trump, Barrack previously chaired his 2017 inaugural committee and was a key advisor to his 2016 presidential campaign

In 2022, Barrack was cleared of allegations that he operated as an unregistered foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates during the Trump administration and provided false information to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

If confirmed by the Senate, Barrack will succeed Ambassador Jeff Flake, who served from January 2022 to September.

Barrack's appointment comes at a pivotal time for U.S.-Türkiye relations, which have been strained by several disagreements, including over U.S. support for the YPG in Syria, a group Ankara considers an extension of the PKK terror organization. Türkiye’s acquisition of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system, which led to the country’s removal from the U.S. F-35 program and sanctions by Washington against Ankara, is one of key issues.

In a separate post, Trump named Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, who he described as a "close friend and ally," as ambassador to Greece.

"Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States and safeguard its interests abroad," Trump said.

Guilfoyle has been engaged to Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. since Dec. 31, 2020.

She is not Trump’s first appointee with family ties.

In November, Trump announced plans to nominate his son-in-law Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, as ambassador to France and to appoint Massad Boulos, the father-in-law of his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, as a senior adviser on Arab and Middle East issues.

