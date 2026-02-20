Turkish ‘kadayıf’ craze sweeps South Korea as demand surges across East Asia

ISTANBUL
Turkish “kadayıf” has emerged as an unexpected powerhouse in South Korea’s import market as social media trends and K-Pop stars transform the global "Dubai chocolate” hype into a uniquely reimagined sweet sensation.

Kadayıf is a traditional pastry consisting of finely shredded, needle-thin strands of crispy pastry dough.

In South Korea, the craze for the "Dubai chocolate,” filled with pistachio cream and crunchy kadayıf, has evolved into this new phenomenon known as “Dubai chewy cookie” and a pistachio and marshmallow product called “Dubai pistachio marshmallow ball,” locally known as Du-Jjonku.

These kadayıf-based sweets have gone viral on social media platforms, triggering an unprecedented rise in import requests from Türkiye.

Since June last year, demand has risen so sharply that Turkish producers are struggling with supply shortages, while major Korean food companies have begun visiting Türkiye to secure long-term contracts.

According to data shared by an Istanbul-based exporters' association, İHBİR, Türkiye’s kadayıf exports reached $145 million last year, marking a 40 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, figures from South Korea’s Food and Drug Safety Ministry show that imports of Turkish-origin dried food products — including kadayıf — rose from 9,098 tons in 2024 to 10,826 tons last year.

This surge in demand coincided with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, intensifying pressure on supply chains as domestic consumption and export demand overlapped.

Many Turkish producers have faced stock shortages since mid-2025, said Nisa Özlem Şahin from a shipping company that specializes in East Asia routes.

"Korean buyers have intensified the competition by offering significantly higher prices, with some firms reportedly securing long-term supply agreements of up to two years or even purchasing entire existing stocks to dominate the market,” Şahin told daily Hürriyet.

Several Korean companies have also traveled to Türkiye to establish direct relationships with manufacturers.

According to Şahin, the number of Turkish producers actively exporting kadayıf to South Korea has reached 21.

As popularity grew, retail prices in South Korea climbed sharply.

Dubai chewy cookie, which initially sold for $2–$2.5, is now priced between $4.5 and $5.5.

Şahin noted that the main reason is cost: Key ingredients such as pistachios and kadayıf are fully imported.

İHBİR president Kazı Taycı noted that syrup-based Turkish desserts, particularly baklava and kadayıf, have gained popularity not only in South Korea but also in the United States and Japan.

To support this growth, some Turkish companies send pastry chefs abroad for training purposes, while others bring foreign staff to Türkiye, according to Taycı.

 

