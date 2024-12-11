EU chief to visit Türkiye for Syria talks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that she will visit Türkiye to discuss the latest developments in Syria following a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The two leaders had “substantial exchange” on Syria, the EU chief noted in a statement on X on Dec. 10.

“We’ll meet early next week in Türkiye to discuss what this development means for the region and beyond,” von der Leyen said.

She did not give further details on the visit, but added: “Syria’s territorial integrity must be preserved and the minorities, protected.”

The process for Syrians' voluntary return from Türkiye has been planned and efforts for Syria's reconstruction will help accelerate that return, Erdogan told von der Leyen in a phone call, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the Syrian civil war that broke out in 2011, some 4 million Syrians took shelter in Türkiye, more than any other country in the world.

This week, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and several other European countries have said they would freeze all pending asylum requests from Syrians after the ouster of Assad. Syrians residing in Türkiye, meanwhile, rushed to key border crossings to return to their country.

“President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye will continue to strongly support the Syrian people in the upcoming period to ensure the removal of terrorist elements from Syria, restore its unity, preserve its territorial integrity and enable all Syrians, from every ethnic and religious background, to live in peace,” said the directorate on X.

