Eurozone inflation stable at 2.1 pct in November

Eurozone inflation stable at 2.1 pct in November

FRANKFURT
Eurozone inflation stable at 2.1 pct in November

Eurozone inflation held steady at 2.1 percent in November, revised data showed Wednesday, reinforcing expectations the European Central Bank will keep rates unchanged this week.

The initial estimate by the EU's statistics agency had shown annual inflation in the single currency area ticking up to 2.2 percent -- moving away from the bank's target of two percent.

The revision reflects smaller-than-expected November price increases for some components, notably unprocessed food and industrial goods excluding energy.

Core inflation -- which strips out volatile energy and food prices and is closely watched by analysts -- was confirmed at 2.4 percent on an annual basis, unchanged from October.

The updated figures showing eurozone inflation still in check will bolster economists' forecasts the ECB is set to hold rates steady at its upcoming policy meeting on Thursday.

Following a year-long series of cuts, the central bank for the 20 countries that use the euro has kept its key deposit rate at two percent since July.

Eurozone inflation has eased dramatically from the record 10.6 percent reached in October 2022 - fuelled by soaring energy costs triggered by the war in Ukraine.

Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

    Celebrities detained as Istanbul drug investigation widens

  2. Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

    Türkiye expands fishing operations into Somali waters

  3. US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

    US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

  4. Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

    Erdoğan hosts family of 6-year-old Gaza victim

  5. Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt

    Netanyahu approves $35 bln gas deal with Egypt
Recommended
ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region
Investments to accelerate renewable transformation in 2026

Investments to accelerate renewable transformation in 2026
Istanbul holds vast untapped potential in congress tourism: TÜRSAB

Istanbul holds vast untapped potential in congress tourism: TÜRSAB
$12 million in flowers exported for New Year celebrations

$12 million in flowers exported for New Year celebrations
Canada’s Air Transat launches flights to Istanbul Airport

Canada’s Air Transat launches flights to Istanbul Airport
British energy giant BP extends shakeup as picks new CEO

British energy giant BP extends shakeup as picks new CEO
Brazil threatens to walk if EU delays Mercosur deal

Brazil threatens to walk if EU delays Mercosur deal
WORLD US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

US Congress ends Assad-era Syria sanctions

The U.S. Congress on Dec. 17 permanently ended sanctions imposed on Syria under ousted leader Bashar al-Assad, paving the way for the return of investment to the war-ravaged nation.

ECONOMY ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

ADB provides financing to support earthquake‑hit region

Türkiye has secured additional financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support exporters affected by the February 2023 earthquakes and to accelerate the region’s recovery.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿