EU lawmakers give final approval to ban Russian gas in 2027

BRUSSELS

The European Parliament on Wednesday voted to introduce a ban on all imports of Russian gas by the end of 2027, as the EU seeks to choke off funds feeding Moscow's war chest.

A large majority of lawmakers voted in favour of the ban during a plenary session in Strasbourg, clearing the last key hurdle for the measure to be officially adopted.

"This is historic: the EU is taking a giant step towards a new era free of Russian gas and oil," said Ville Niinisto, a Finnish lawmaker and one of the text's chief sponsors.

"Russia can never again use fossil fuel exports as a weapon against Europe."

Aimed at breaking a reliance the bloc has struggled to end despite the invasion of Ukraine, the legislation was adopted with 500 votes to 120, with 32 abstentions.

Under it, long-term pipeline contracts - considered the most sensitive because they can run for decades - will be banned from Sept. 30, 2027, provided storage levels are sufficient, and no later than Nov. 1, 2027.

For liquefied natural gas (LNG), long-term contracts will be prohibited from Jan. 1, 2027.

Short-term contracts will be phased out earlier: from April 25, 2026 for LNG and June 17, 2026 for pipeline gas.

Operators will face financial penalties for infringements.

The law must still get a final sign-off from member states -- but that is considered largely a formality.