Türkiye nears completion of massive post-quake reconstruction effort

ANKARA

Türkiye is set to complete one of the largest post-disaster reconstruction programs in its history following the deadly Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes, with a total of 455,000 homes and workplaces expected to be delivered to beneficiaries by the end of this year.

The twin earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 7.6, struck 11 southern cities, directly impacting nearly 14 million people.

In the immediate aftermath, authorities established extensive temporary housing across the region.

Around 645,000 tents were set up in 350 tent cities, providing shelter for approximately 2.5 million survivors.

More than 1.18 million people were temporarily accommodated in public facilities, including student dormitories.

In parallel, 220,000 containers were installed in 428 container cities, housing about 707,000 people, alongside access to food services, healthcare, education and social facilities.

Damage assessments were carried out on 2.38 million buildings and more than 6.6 million housing units.

Under the coordination of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, construction efforts were launched swiftly.

Across 3,481 construction sites, Türkiye built housing at a pace averaging 23 units per hour, or about 550 per day, officials said.

The first foundation was laid just 15 days after the disaster, and the first village homes were delivered within 45 days.

To date, keys have been handed over for more than 350,000 housing units across the affected provinces, with the largest numbers delivered in the provinces of Hatay, Malatya and Kahramanmaraş.