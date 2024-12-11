Türkiye fines Meta $330,000 over Instagram’s child privacy breach

Türkiye fines Meta $330,000 over Instagram’s child privacy breach

ANKARA
Türkiye fines Meta $330,000 over Instagram’s child privacy breach

Türkiye’s data protection authority has imposed a fine of 11.5 million Turkish Liras (nearly $330,000) on Instagram’s parent company Meta, citing breaches of privacy stemming from accounts operated by minors on the social media platform.

Instagram allowed private accounts created by users under the age of 18 to be converted into business accounts, thereby rendering them publicly accessible, the Personal Data Protection Authority (KVKK) said in a statement on Dec. 11.

This change facilitated the exposure of children’s personal data, raising allegations of privacy violations and prompting the Turkish body to initiate an ex officio investigation, it said.

The inquiry revealed that email addresses and phone numbers associated with these Instagram business accounts became universally accessible, exposing child users to heightened vulnerabilities in the digital domain.

The Turkish regulator said this lack of safeguarding measures left minors disproportionately susceptible to online risks.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

    Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

  2. Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus

    Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus

  3. Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

    Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

  4. EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania

    EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania

  5. Australia to force tech titans to pay for news

    Australia to force tech titans to pay for news
Recommended
Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken
Turkiyes intelligence chief visits Syrias capital Damascus

Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus
German arm exports to Türkiye hits highest level in 2 decades

German arm exports to Türkiye hits highest level in 2 decades
Erdoğan, Orban discuss regional conflicts, ties

Erdoğan, Orban discuss regional conflicts, ties
Özel: Türkiye should remain in Syria till stability ensured

Özel: Türkiye should remain in Syria till stability ensured
Türkiye steps up anti-terror measures in post-Assad Syria

Türkiye steps up anti-terror measures in post-Assad Syria
Illegal house near historic rock tomb in Antalya raises concerns

Illegal house near historic rock tomb in Antalya raises concerns
WORLD Russia will definitely respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

Russia will "definitely" respond to a Ukrainian attack on a southern airfield using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
ECONOMY Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row

Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row

Türkiye has posted a current account surplus for the fifth month in a row in October, according to data from the Central Bank on Dec. 12.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿