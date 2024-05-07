Gastronomy event highlights Cappadocia’s culinary heritage

Gastronomy event highlights Cappadocia’s culinary heritage

NEVŞEHİR
Gastronomy event highlights Cappadocia’s culinary heritage

The “Spring Tables in Cappadocia” event, a relatively new highlight on the cultural calendar of the touristic hub located in the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir, has kicked off on May 5.

Collaboratively organized by the Nevşehir governorship and Cappadocia University, the event served as a platform to celebrate the region’s rich culinary heritage.

Now in its third consecutive year, the Spring Tables in Cappadocia event featured the talents of students enrolled in Cappadocia University’s gastronomy department.

Under the guidance of lecturer Cem Aydoğdu, the budding chefs prepared dishes reflecting the unique flavors and traditions of Cappadocia cuisine.

Anatolian folk cuisine researcher Adnan Şahin underscored the significance of the event in showcasing the often-overlooked culinary heritage of Nevşehir.

“When it comes to Nevşehir cuisine, although it is not very prominent in our country, it should be underlined that Cappadocia is actually in a much larger geography that includes Nevşehir,” he said.

Through initiatives like the Spring Tables in Cappadocia event, Şahin believes that these culinary traditions can be preserved and celebrated for generations to come.

As attendees savored the flavors of Cappadocia, gastronomy lecturer Asuman Kerkez commended the efforts of the participating chefs in seamlessly blending traditional recipes with contemporary techniques.

“We had the chance to taste and experience recipes from centuries ago here. We love Cappadocia very much and enjoy coming here every year. I hope this event will continue,” she said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party
LATEST NEWS

  1. German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

    German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

  2. Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

    Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

  3. EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women

    EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women

  4. Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university

    Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university

  5. CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter

    CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter
Recommended
Education Ministry receives iconic Atatürk portrait

Education Ministry receives iconic Atatürk portrait
Mortars found at school construction site reveal history

Mortars found at school construction site reveal history
Isparta’s rose season starts one month early

Isparta’s rose season starts one month early
Experts warn against ‘serum cocktails’

Experts warn against ‘serum cocktails’
Retrial begins in high-profile case of forced child marriage

Retrial begins in high-profile case of forced child marriage
Indictment reveals new details on ex-nationalist leader murder

Indictment reveals new details on ex-nationalist leader murder
WORLD Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Ukraine announced Tuesday it had detained two Ukrainian security officials involved in a plot coordinated by Russia to assassinate senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.
ECONOMY German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports picked up in March but industrial orders fell unexpectedly, official data showed yesterday, reflecting a mixed picture for Europe's biggest economy.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿