Gastronomy event highlights Cappadocia’s culinary heritage

NEVŞEHİR

The “Spring Tables in Cappadocia” event, a relatively new highlight on the cultural calendar of the touristic hub located in the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir, has kicked off on May 5.

Collaboratively organized by the Nevşehir governorship and Cappadocia University, the event served as a platform to celebrate the region’s rich culinary heritage.

Now in its third consecutive year, the Spring Tables in Cappadocia event featured the talents of students enrolled in Cappadocia University’s gastronomy department.

Under the guidance of lecturer Cem Aydoğdu, the budding chefs prepared dishes reflecting the unique flavors and traditions of Cappadocia cuisine.

Anatolian folk cuisine researcher Adnan Şahin underscored the significance of the event in showcasing the often-overlooked culinary heritage of Nevşehir.

“When it comes to Nevşehir cuisine, although it is not very prominent in our country, it should be underlined that Cappadocia is actually in a much larger geography that includes Nevşehir,” he said.

Through initiatives like the Spring Tables in Cappadocia event, Şahin believes that these culinary traditions can be preserved and celebrated for generations to come.

As attendees savored the flavors of Cappadocia, gastronomy lecturer Asuman Kerkez commended the efforts of the participating chefs in seamlessly blending traditional recipes with contemporary techniques.

“We had the chance to taste and experience recipes from centuries ago here. We love Cappadocia very much and enjoy coming here every year. I hope this event will continue,” she said.