Hamas submits lists of names for Gaza deal, report says

TEL AVIV

Ceasefire and hostage sweep negotiations between Israel and Hamas have progressed to the stage where both sides are exchanging lists of individuals for release, according to a report on Dec. 9.

The Qatari-owned London-based news outlet, Al-Araby al-Jadeed, cited an informed source who stated that a Hamas delegation met in Cairo on Dec. 8 and submitted a list of hostages who could be freed in the early phases of a proposed truce.

The list primarily included elderly individuals and those in poor health. Additionally, the group reportedly provided the names of four U.S. citizens among the hostages who did not fit the aforementioned categories.

Confusion arose, however, as there are seven hostages with dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship, four of whom have been confirmed deceased by Israeli authorities, leaving the inclusion of four names on the list unclear.

The report also noted that Hamas presented Egyptian mediators with a list of Palestinian security prisoners it seeks to have released in exchange for hostages. This list is under review by Israeli authorities, with an Israeli delegation scheduled to arrive in Cairo later on Dec. 9.

Netanyahu to take witness stand for 1st time in corruption trial

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to take to the witness stand on Dec. 10 for the first time in his trial on corruption allegations, a pivotal point in the drawn-out proceedings that comes as the leader wages war in Gaza and faces an international arrest warrant for war crimes charges.

At home, Netanyahu is on trial for accusations of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate affairs. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing, but his appearance on the witness stand will be a low point in his decades-long political career, standing in contrast to the image of a sophisticated, respected leader he has tried to cultivate.

The trial will take up a chunk of Netanyahu's time at a crucial point for Israel.

It will be the first time an Israeli prime minister has taken the stand as a criminal defendant, and Netanyahu has repeatedly sought to delay the proceedings, citing the ongoing Gaza war and security concerns.

The judges ordered the trial to resume on Dec. 10, moving the proceedings to an underground chamber in a Tel Aviv court as a security precaution.