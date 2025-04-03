Search for Malaysia's long missing MH370 suspended

Search for Malaysia's long missing MH370 suspended

KUALA LUMPUR
Search for Malaysias long missing MH370 suspended

The latest search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been suspended by maritime exploration firm Ocean Infinity as it is "not the season," Kuala Lumpur's transport minister said, more than a decade after the plane went missing.

"They [Ocean Infinity] have stopped the operation for the time being, they will resume the search at the end of this year," Transport Minister Anthony Loke said in a voice recording sent to AFP on Thursday by his aide.

Ocean Infinity, based in Britain and the United States, led an unsuccessful hunt in 2018, before agreeing to launch a new search this year.

"Right now, it's not the season," Loke said in the recording, which was made during an event at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on April 2.

The Boeing 777 carrying 239 people disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has not been found.

Loke's comments come a little over a month after authorities said the search had resumed, following earlier failed attempts that covered vast swaths of the Indian Ocean.

An initial Australia-led search trawled 120,000 square kilometers of the Indian Ocean over three years, but found hardly any trace of the plane.

Maritime exploration firm Ocean Infinity, based in Britain and the United States, led an unsuccessful hunt in 2018, before agreeing to launch a new search this year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

    Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

  2. Chicken döner shop shuts down after 648 hospitalized

    Chicken döner shop shuts down after 648 hospitalized

  3. Draft regulation unveiled over social media platforms

    Draft regulation unveiled over social media platforms

  4. TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan

    TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan

  5. TAI, Brazil's Embraer join forces for aviation projects

    TAI, Brazil's Embraer join forces for aviation projects
Recommended
Israel army announces new ground offensive east of Gaza City

Israel army announces new ground offensive east of Gaza City
South Korea court ousts impeached president Yoon

South Korea court ousts impeached president Yoon
Turkish student challenges detention in Boston court: Report

Turkish student challenges detention in Boston court: Report
Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a blatant violation

Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation
Turkish student moved to Vermont before judges order

Turkish student moved to Vermont before judge's order
Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israels Netanyahu visits

Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israel's Netanyahu visits
WORLD Israel army announces new ground offensive east of Gaza City

Israel army announces new ground offensive east of Gaza City

The Israeli army announced it had launched a new ground offensive east of Gaza City on Friday to expand the security zone it has established inside the Palestinian territory.
ECONOMY Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Türkiye will ramp up trade efforts with the U.S. and push for the removal of new tariffs imposed by Washington, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on April 4.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿