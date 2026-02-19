US to withdraw all troops from Syria: Reports

WASHINGTON
A convoy of US troops heads toward northern Syria near Qamishli city, Syria, 31 Oct. 2019.

The United States is planning to withdraw all of its 1,000 troops from Syria over the next two months, according to U.S. media reports.

Washington will end its presence in the country after the Syrian government extended its control over the country and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) once key to fighting the ISIL terrorist organization pledged to integrate into the state, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Television network CBS also reported on the plan, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

The decision comes after U.Sç forces recently withdrew from some bases in Syria including Al-Tanf and Al-Shadadi, which were used in the U.S.-led international coalition's fight against ISIL.

Washington has drawn close to Syria's new authorities since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 and has transferred thousands of ISIL fighters from prisons to secure facilities in Iraq.

 Russia in talks with Syria on military presence

In the meantime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is currently in negotiations with the new Syrian leadership to maintain its key military presence.

Speaking in an interview with the Al-Arabia TV channel in Moscow, Lavrov argued that Syrians are "keen" for Russia's presence to endure.

"As for our military facilities, discussions are ongoing. Let me reiterate, the Syrians are keen for our presence to endure. These sites, while no longer purely military in function as they were prior to December 2025, remain well-suited for repurposing as humanitarian hubs," he said.

Lavrov said that mutual respect and benefit are the principles that have underpinned Russia's relations with Syria since the establishment of the Arab state.

