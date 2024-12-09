Four found dead after landslide in Artvin

ARTVİN

The bodies of four individuals were recovered from a car buried under a landslide in the northeastern city of Artvin's Arhavi district on Dec. 9.

The landslide, which struck a day earlier, caused massive soil and rock masses to break off a slope, blocking the highway in both directions. Emergency teams worked through the day to locate the vehicle, which had been missing for two days.

Aerial scans conducted by drone led to the discovery of the vehicle's location. Following this, construction equipment was deployed to remove debris and retrieve the car from the ground.

The victims were identified as Murat Turhan, the driver, and passengers Aykut Tiryaki, Nuri Apaydın and Görkem Özdemir. The group had been traveling from nearby Giresun to Georgia's Batumi when disaster struck.