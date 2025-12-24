Turkish graduates land first job in under 5 months: Report

ANKARA

University graduates in Türkiye take an average of four and a half months to secure their first job, with institutions specializing in health sciences standing out for faster employment, according to a new report released by Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK).

The report shows that associate degree graduates enter the workforce in about 140 days on average, while bachelor’s degree holders do so in roughly 137 days.

Universities specializing in health education — such as Demiroğlu Bilim University, Bezm-i Âlem Vakıf University, Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa, and Lokman Hekim University — achieved the highest employment rates, with their graduates finding jobs within the first six months after graduation.

In global visibility, 12 Turkish universities secured positions within the top 1,000 of the Times Higher Education (c) World University Rankings.

Koç University, Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) and Sabancı University were listed among the top 500 worldwide.

In sustainability performance, Istanbul Technical University, Yıldız Technical University and Erciyes University were identified as Türkiye’s leading green universities under the UI GreenMetric index.

Internationalization data showed that the number of foreign students studying in Türkiye has reached 333,328. Altınbaş University had the highest proportion of international students, at 48.47 percent.

Bilkent University employed the largest number of international academic staff.

In student exchange programs, Boğaziçi University, Ege University and Istanbul Technical University accepted the most incoming students, while Ankara University, Boğaziçi University and Yıldız Technical University sent the highest numbers abroad.

According to data, Yıldız Technical University ranked first overall in student satisfaction.

Research and innovation indicators highlighted Koç University as the top institution for publications per faculty member in Web of Science–indexed journals and books.