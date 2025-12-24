Turkish graduates land first job in under 5 months: Report

Turkish graduates land first job in under 5 months: Report

ANKARA
Turkish graduates land first job in under 5 months: Report

University graduates in Türkiye take an average of four and a half months to secure their first job, with institutions specializing in health sciences standing out for faster employment, according to a new report released by Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK).

The report shows that associate degree graduates enter the workforce in about 140 days on average, while bachelor’s degree holders do so in roughly 137 days.

Universities specializing in health education — such as Demiroğlu Bilim University, Bezm-i Âlem Vakıf University, Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa, and Lokman Hekim University — achieved the highest employment rates, with their graduates finding jobs within the first six months after graduation.

In global visibility, 12 Turkish universities secured positions within the top 1,000 of the Times Higher Education (c) World University Rankings.

Koç University, Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) and Sabancı University were listed among the top 500 worldwide.

In sustainability performance, Istanbul Technical University, Yıldız Technical University and Erciyes University were identified as Türkiye’s leading green universities under the UI GreenMetric index.

Internationalization data showed that the number of foreign students studying in Türkiye has reached 333,328. Altınbaş University had the highest proportion of international students, at 48.47 percent.

Bilkent University employed the largest number of international academic staff.

In student exchange programs, Boğaziçi University, Ege University and Istanbul Technical University accepted the most incoming students, while Ankara University, Boğaziçi University and Yıldız Technical University sent the highest numbers abroad.

According to data, Yıldız Technical University ranked first overall in student satisfaction.

Research and innovation indicators highlighted Koç University as the top institution for publications per faculty member in Web of Science–indexed journals and books.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kosovo, Serbia need to normalize relations: Kosovo PM

Kosovo, Serbia 'need to normalize' relations: Kosovo PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kosovo, Serbia 'need to normalize' relations: Kosovo PM

    Kosovo, Serbia 'need to normalize' relations: Kosovo PM

  2. ‘Daltons’ crime syndicate leaders sentenced to multiple life terms

    ‘Daltons’ crime syndicate leaders sentenced to multiple life terms

  3. Türkiye won’t allow violations of its rights in Aegean, Mediterranean: Erdoğan

    Türkiye won’t allow violations of its rights in Aegean, Mediterranean: Erdoğan

  4. Fenerbahçe chair rejects accusations after drug test returns positive

    Fenerbahçe chair rejects accusations after drug test returns positive

  5. Türkiye acts to bar quake-related crimes from early release under judicial reform

    Türkiye acts to bar quake-related crimes from early release under judicial reform
Recommended
‘Daltons’ crime syndicate leaders sentenced to multiple life terms

‘Daltons’ crime syndicate leaders sentenced to multiple life terms
Türkiye won’t allow violations of its rights in Aegean, Mediterranean: Erdoğan

Türkiye won’t allow violations of its rights in Aegean, Mediterranean: Erdoğan
Fenerbahçe chair rejects accusations after drug test returns positive

Fenerbahçe chair rejects accusations after drug test returns positive
Türkiye acts to bar quake-related crimes from early release under judicial reform

Türkiye acts to bar quake-related crimes from early release under judicial reform
Turkish top diplomat discusses Gaza peace plan with Hamas officials

Turkish top diplomat discusses Gaza peace plan with Hamas officials
Türkiye’s highest dam doubles as training base for elite paddlers

Türkiye’s highest dam doubles as training base for elite paddlers
Anti-terror panel prolongs mandate for two months

Anti-terror panel prolongs mandate for two months
WORLD Kosovo, Serbia need to normalize relations: Kosovo PM

Kosovo, Serbia 'need to normalize' relations: Kosovo PM

Kosovo and Serbia need to "normalize" their relations, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti told AFP on Dec. 24, several days before legislative elections where he is seeking to extend his term with more solid backing.

ECONOMY E-commerce volume expected to exceed $100 bln in 2025

E-commerce volume expected to exceed $100 bln in 2025

Türkiye's e-commerce sector has captured strong growth momentum in recent years, securing a strategic position in the country's digital economy, according to Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETİD) President Hakan Çevikoğlu.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿