Endangered red deer bred in Istanbul as part of conservation drive

ISTANBUL

Endangered red deer are being bred in Istanbul and reintroduced into their natural habitats as part of a structured, long-running nationwide conservation program aimed at expanding Türkiye’s efforts to protect threatened wildlife and restor declining populations.

At the Bahçeköy Deer Breeding Station, located within a 104-hectare protected area on the northern outskirts of Istanbul, a total of 286 red deer have been bred to date. Of these, 212 have been transferred to suitable release sites and returned to the wild across several regions of Türkiye, including provinces in the Marmara, Black Sea, Central Anatolia and Mediterranean regions, according to the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

The facility operates under the ministry’s General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), the state authority responsible for biodiversity protection and wildlife management.

Established with an initial breeding group of three female and two male red deer brought from the capital Ankara’s Atatürk Forest Farm, the Bahçeköy station holds historical significance as Türkiye’s first wildlife breeding center and continues to supply breeding stock to similar facilities nationwide.

Red deer (Cervus elaphus), among the largest deer species in the world, are classified as endangered in Türkiye due to habitat loss, poaching and environmental pressures. They naturally inhabit forested areas of the Marmara, Central and Western Black Sea regions, as well as parts of Central Anatolia.

Males are distinguished by their large, branching antlers, while females are antlerless.

In Bahçeköy, the animals are raised in predator-free environments designed to meet their biological needs, while allowing close monitoring of age, health and genetic diversity.

One of the program’s most sensitive components is preserving the animals’ wild characteristics. Authorities stress that excessive human contact would weaken survival skills after release, increasing vulnerability to hunters or dependence on human-provided food sources.

This approach, while essential for long-term success, complicates veterinary care and transport, as the deer remain difficult to capture and handle.

To prevent inbreeding and strengthen genetic resilience, breeding deer from other DKMP-managed facilities are periodically introduced to the station.

The conservation program also feeds into regional reintroduction initiatives with the cooperation of various municipalities.

All released deer are fitted with ear tags and microchips, while one individual is monitored using a satellite-linked GPS collar to track movement, adaptation and behavior.

The data collected will support the preparation of a Wildlife Management Plan focused on population recovery and habitat restoration.