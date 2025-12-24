Turkish students seek to market Ottoman cuisine with ‘edible perfumes’

GAZİANTEP

University students in the southern province of Gaziantep are developing what they call “edible perfumes” to accompany traditional Ottoman dishes, aiming to revive historical flavors by appealing to diners’ sense of smell as well as taste.

Students from the Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Department at Gaziantep Islam Science and Technology University (GİBTÜ) created six edible, aromatic sprays inspired by elements of Ottoman culinary culture.

Made entirely from natural, plant-based and aromatic extracts, the perfumes are applied in very small amounts during the final stage of plating.

The team hopes to expand the range and eventually commercialize the products.

GİBTÜ rector Professor Dr. Şehmus Demir said the project highlights the close relationship between aroma and flavor in gastronomy.

Erol Taşkın, a faculty member in the university’s Department of Gastronomy, said the main goal is to reactivate what he described as the “aromatic memory” associated with traditional dishes.

“These are not cosmetic products,” Taşkın said. “They are alcohol-free, edible, produced using traditional techniques passed down through generations, and compliant with halal principles.”

Taşkın said each perfume was designed specifically for different types of dishes, drawing on ingredients historically used in Ottoman cuisine, such as floral extracts, spices and macun-style mixtures.

According to Taşkın, red meat dishes are paired with a clove- and pine cone syrup-based aroma called “Shah-ı Karanfil.”

Vegetable dishes and soups use lighter floral and herbal aromas, while milk-based desserts and salads are paired with “Menekşe-i Hümayun,” a violet-forward blend.

Fruit desserts are matched with more intense fruity and spiced aromas.

Student participant Burak Can Özdemir said the project aims to present Ottoman-era dishes through a modern gastronomic approach while preserving cultural heritage.

Another student, Hayrunisa Biltekin, said the goal is to bring Ottoman and contemporary culinary traditions together “on the same plate” through aroma-driven storytelling.