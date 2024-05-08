Türkiye tops list of countries hosting most refugees: UN report

ANKARA

Türkiye has once again emerged as the leading country hosting the highest number of refugees globally, according to the latest report released by the United Nations' migration agency.

The report, published biennially, underscores Türkiye's sustained position as the foremost destination for refugees, marking the seventh consecutive time since 2015 that the nation has held this distinction.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reveals that Türkiye continues to accommodate approximately 3.6 million refugees, predominantly Syrians, mirroring data from the 2022 edition.

Highlighting key migration corridors, the report identifies the U.S.-Mexico border as the most active, with the Türkiye-Syria border ranking second in terms of migration intensity worldwide.

Moreover, the report sheds light on migration patterns, indicating Germany as the prime destination for Turkish migrants. The Türkiye-Germany course stands as the 16th busiest migration route globally, underscoring the dynamic nature of global migration trends.

Tragic events also feature in the report's findings, with over 50,000 casualties reported due to severe earthquakes striking southeast Türkiye and Syria's north in 2023.

Consequently, an estimated 2.7 million individuals, many displaced by the earthquakes, either relocated within or fled the affected regions, seeking refuge elsewhere.

The report paints a broader picture of global migration dynamics, revealing that an estimated 281 million people worldwide hold international immigrant status, with 117 million forcibly displaced individuals. Notably, refugees account for approximately 3.6 percent of the global population.

Amid these challenges, the report showcased a remarkable increase in remittances sent by immigrants to their home countries. Between 2020 and 2022, remittances surged by over 650 percent, totaling a staggering $831 billion globally.

Despite initial projections of a decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the report highlights the continued growth of remittances, with $647 billion directed towards low and middle-income countries.

The report concludes by emphasizing the multifaceted impact of migration on global demographics, social structures and economic landscapes, calling for concerted efforts to address the evolving needs of migrant populations worldwide.