Istanbul mayor's trial for alleged tender fraud adjourned

Istanbul mayor's trial for alleged tender fraud adjourned

ISTANBUL
Istanbul mayors trial for alleged tender fraud adjourned

The trial of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, facing charges of tender rigging during his tenure as mayor of the Beylikdüzü district, has been postponed until May 31.

The case, which could potentially result in a seven-year prison sentence and a political ban for İmamoğlu, involves allegations of "enabling unqualified individuals to participate in tenders," leading to a reported public loss of around 250,000 Turkish Liras.

Alongside İmamoğlu, six other municipal personnel are defendants in the case.

During the proceedings, the mayor denied the allegations, expressing confidence in his former colleagues.

"I am a witness to the sensitive and meticulous behavior of my friends working there during the duty period,” he said. “It is not possible for me to master the events mentioned, but I would like to declare that I trust my friends working at that time.”

The prosecutor highlighted an expert report from the Court of Accounts, alleging bias, and requested a new assessment. Consequently, the court adjourned until May 31 to consider the objection.

Following the fourth hearing on April 25, CHP's Istanbul head, Özgür Çelik, denounced the trial as a "legal oddity," branding it a political maneuver to tarnish İmamoğlu's reputation. "These are not legal cases, they are political cases," he asserted.

This trial comes amid a separate legal battle for İmamoğlu, who was previously sentenced to two years and seven months in prison on charges of insulting Supreme Election Council (YSK) members. The Court of Appeal's pending decision on this verdict also holds the potential to bar İmamoğlu from political office if upheld.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiye cuts economic ties with Israel

Erdoğan says Türkiye cuts economic ties with Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye cuts economic ties with Israel

    Erdoğan says Türkiye cuts economic ties with Israel

  2. FM highlights 'historical importance' of talks with Iraq

    FM highlights 'historical importance' of talks with Iraq

  3. Parliament holds children’s summit

    Parliament holds children’s summit

  4. Team from Gaza mediator Egypt heads to Israel: source

    Team from Gaza mediator Egypt heads to Israel: source

  5. Russia seized initiative as US delayed support: Zelensky

    Russia seized initiative as US delayed support: Zelensky
Recommended
Erdoğan says Türkiye cuts economic ties with Israel

Erdoğan says Türkiye cuts economic ties with Israel
FM highlights historical importance of talks with Iraq

FM highlights 'historical importance' of talks with Iraq
Parliament holds children’s summit

Parliament holds children’s summit
İstiklal bomb attacker gets multiple life sentences

İstiklal bomb attacker gets multiple life sentences
Türkiye calls for Schengen visa exemption for entrepreneurs

Türkiye calls for Schengen visa exemption for entrepreneurs
Top administrative court reelects incumbent head

Top administrative court reelects incumbent head
WORLD Team from Gaza mediator Egypt heads to Israel: source

Team from Gaza mediator Egypt heads to Israel: source

A delegation from mediator Egypt is travelling to Israel on Friday, a source close to the Israeli government told AFP, in what local media said is a bid to reignite stalled hostage-release negotiations.
ECONOMY ByteDance says no plans to sell TikTok after US ban law

ByteDance says 'no plans' to sell TikTok after US ban law

Chinese tech giant ByteDance has said it has no plans to sell TikTok after a new U.S. law put it on a deadline to divest from the hugely popular video platform or have it banned in the United States.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿