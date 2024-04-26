Istanbul mayor's trial for alleged tender fraud adjourned

ISTANBUL

The trial of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, facing charges of tender rigging during his tenure as mayor of the Beylikdüzü district, has been postponed until May 31.

The case, which could potentially result in a seven-year prison sentence and a political ban for İmamoğlu, involves allegations of "enabling unqualified individuals to participate in tenders," leading to a reported public loss of around 250,000 Turkish Liras.

Alongside İmamoğlu, six other municipal personnel are defendants in the case.

During the proceedings, the mayor denied the allegations, expressing confidence in his former colleagues.

"I am a witness to the sensitive and meticulous behavior of my friends working there during the duty period,” he said. “It is not possible for me to master the events mentioned, but I would like to declare that I trust my friends working at that time.”

The prosecutor highlighted an expert report from the Court of Accounts, alleging bias, and requested a new assessment. Consequently, the court adjourned until May 31 to consider the objection.

Following the fourth hearing on April 25, CHP's Istanbul head, Özgür Çelik, denounced the trial as a "legal oddity," branding it a political maneuver to tarnish İmamoğlu's reputation. "These are not legal cases, they are political cases," he asserted.

This trial comes amid a separate legal battle for İmamoğlu, who was previously sentenced to two years and seven months in prison on charges of insulting Supreme Election Council (YSK) members. The Court of Appeal's pending decision on this verdict also holds the potential to bar İmamoğlu from political office if upheld.