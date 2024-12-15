Safranbolu marks three decades as UNESCO World Heritage gem

KARABÜK

Türkiye’s historic Safranbolu district in the northern province of Karabük is commemorating the 30th anniversary of its inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List, marking three decades of preservation and cultural tourism that have taken millions of visitors on a journey through time.

With its cobblestone alleys, traditional houses, mosques, baths and bridges, Safranbolu has been an authentic representation of Ottoman-era architecture and culture since its recognition on Dec. 17, 1994.

Known as the “Fingerprint of the Ottomans” for its well-preserved architecture and urban life, the district first gained attention with the 1976 documentary “Time in Safranbolu,” directed by the late Turkish filmmaker Süha Arın. The film won the “Best Short Film” award at the 14th Antalya Film Festival and brought national recognition to Safranbolu’s cultural significance.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Karabük Governor Mustafa Yavuz highlighted the district’s journey.

"Safranbolu was added as the eighth city from Türkiye 30 years ago,” Yavuz said, emphasizing the importance of preserving the historic district’s both tangible and intangible heritage — from Safranbolu’s architecture to its traditional handicrafts.

He noted that conservation efforts in the area began in the 1970s and now encompass around 2,400 registered historical structures in Karabük.

“Most importantly, this approach contributed to preserving Safranbolu's unique architecture and cultural values after its inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1994,” he added.

The district has experienced more than 600 minor repairs, 260 restorations and 75 fountain renovations over the past three decades.

This year, the historical district also achieved another milestone by joining the network of calm cities, Cittaslow.

A global spotlight

Safranbolu's UNESCO designation, according to Yavuz, has brought attention to its rich history on a global scale in addition to boosting the district's economy.

Being added to the list promoted Safranbolu and Karabük to the world, he said.

“It helped introduce the history, architecture of Karabük and the culture of Safranbolu to the entire world. It also contributed to tourism,” he said, adding these promotions have also contributed to sustaining cultural values, developing trade and generating economic outputs.

Additionally, the inclusion has raised awareness of the importance of preserving and safeguarding Safranbolu, as well as transferring its history, architecture, culture and handicrafts to future generations, he further noted.

To mark the anniversary, the historic district will host a series of events, including panel discussions, documentary screenings and competitions.