Adventurers climb Mount Erciyes to see temple

KAYSERİ

Nature and history enthusiasts, who want to visit the cave at the summit of Mount Erciyes, which is believed to have been used as a temple during the era of paganism (polytheism), make a climb of 3,917 meters.

The cave, located at the top of the extinct volcanic Mount Erciyes, has survived through centuries since its presumed use as a temple dating back to ancient times.

Historian and author Halit Erkiletlioğlu told state-run Anadolu Agency that Mount Erciyes is a volcanic mountain that erupted approximately 25 million years ago.

During the pagan era, it was believed that "the gods resided on Mount Erciyes," Erkiletlioğlu said, adding: "During the age of paganism, or polytheistic religions, Mount Erciyes gained significance like Mount Olympus. The cave at the summit has openings to both the north and the south. Inside, there is an inscription, possibly in Aramaic, as well as a niche. The cave is not entirely natural — part of it was carved by human hands. Pagan priests would climb here at times, offer sacrifices to their gods, and perform religious rituals. This was considered a sacred cave. During the Roman and Cappadocian periods, Erciyes was known as 'Argeus.' It was a mountain revered as a deity and cultural icon by both the Cappadocians and the Romans. At certain times of the year, they would ascend to this cave to offer sacrifices to their gods. This was a place of worship used during the polytheistic era — a temple."

Erkiletlioğlu noted that the cave has an enclosed space of about 20-25 square meters, with open sections facing north and south. He added that the cave and Mount Erciyes have been mentioned in some Western articles.

"Since the 1890s, Western orientalists and scholars have visited the site and written articles about it. Images of Mount Erciyes also appear on coins from that era. The cave at the summit is depicted on every coin. In 381 AD, during the reign of Theodosius I, Christianity was declared the official religion of Rome, and other religions were banned. With the prohibition of paganism, access to Mount Erciyes was also forbidden."

Climbers seek shelter in the cave during harsh weather

Mountain climber Mustafa Eliaçık, who accompanies climbers to the summit, noted that visitors come from both Türkiye and abroad.

"Erciyes is 3,917 meters high, and the temple is at the very summit. It was also used as a shelter and temple. People from various parts of Turkey are curious about this place and seek information from us. We guide those interested in climbing there. It’s a fascinating site," Eliaçık said.

Mountain climber Hasan Ali Şahin, who has climbed to the summit many times, emphasized the adventurous spirit of those attempting the ascent to see the cave.

"At the peak of Mount Erciyes, there is a cave that few people know about, believed to have been used as a temple in the past. It features inscriptions and has a large entrance at the front, with a smaller opening at the back facing Kayseri. Part of it was crafted by human hands. It’s remarkable that people managed to climb there back then. Today, we ascend with modern clothing and equipment. I’ve met climbers who scaled the mountain just to see this cave. During storms or heavy snow, it serves as a refuge for us climbers. We actively use it as a shelter today," Şahin explained.