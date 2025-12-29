Fazıl Say premieres latest work in Istanbul

Fazıl Say premieres latest work in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Fazıl Say premieres latest work in Istanbul

World-renowned pianist and composer Fazıl Say met with music lovers at his traditional year-end concert held at Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul on Dec. 27.

The concert featured the Türkiye premieres of Say’s works “Mother Earth” and “Mozart and Rumi.”

Speaking on stage, Say said he brought together the universal and timeless voices of Rumi and Mozart in his new composition.

“Rumi lived 800 years ago and Mozart 300 years ago. I thought this sense of timelessness should meet somewhere,” he said. “We are living in a century when East and West most need to extend a hand of friendship to one another. Just look at the state of the world today, how hostility and othering are being fueled. It can change, it must change, it should be completely different.”

Drawing attention to the growing impact of the global climate crisis, Say said its consequences have reached alarming levels. “Many cities around the world are facing severe water shortages, with disastrous results. Earthquakes, floods and climate change have increased dramatically. Humanity is accelerating these problems through its mistakes, and forest fires are one of them,” he said. “There is an effort worldwide to raise awareness about this. The piece I wrote was also intended to create such awareness. We have started performing this work every week in different parts of the world.”

Conductor Nil Venditti said the world premiere of “Mother Earth” took place six months ago. “Seven sections of music flow throughout the work. Each section addresses a different theme. Say truly uses the full range of colors of the piano and orchestra together."

In the first half of the concert, the piano concerto “Mother Earth,” which focuses on the future of the planet and previously drew strong reactions following its first performance in Japan, was performed by Say on piano, accompanied by the Fazıl Say Festival Orchestra under Venditti’s baton.

In the second half, Say’s work “Mozart and Rumi,” shaped by long-standing intellectual and musical reflections, was performed for the first time in Türkiye under the direction of Venditti and choir conductor Volkan Akkoç.

The performance featured soprano Görkem Ezgi Yıldırım, mezzo-soprano Ezgi Karakaya, tenor Mert Süngü, bass Burak Bilgili, ney player Burcu Karadağ, kudüm player Aykut Köselerli, along with the Fazıl Say Festival Orchestra and Choir.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Myanmar junta accuses rebels of malicious election attacks

Myanmar junta accuses rebels of 'malicious' election attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Myanmar junta accuses rebels of 'malicious' election attacks

    Myanmar junta accuses rebels of 'malicious' election attacks

  2. Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

    Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

  3. Türkiye, Armenia ease visa rules for special passport holders

    Türkiye, Armenia ease visa rules for special passport holders

  4. Regional court orders release of prominent journalist Altaylı

    Regional court orders release of prominent journalist Altaylı

  5. UN rep on Cyprus to brief Security Council in January

    UN rep on Cyprus to brief Security Council in January
Recommended
Late Hittite city sheds light on Tabal Kingdom

Late Hittite city sheds light on Tabal Kingdom
Emerging artists display works at Istanbul Tulip Museum

Emerging artists display works at Istanbul Tulip Museum
The Cure’s Perry Bamonte dies aged 65

The Cure’s Perry Bamonte dies aged 65
A cheese story stretching from Urfa to America

A cheese story stretching from Urfa to America
Fernando Dávilas colorful journey as a colorblind painter

Fernando Dávila's colorful journey as a colorblind painter
Gaziantep’s defense museum hosts 1.5 mln visitors in 5 years

Gaziantep’s defense museum hosts 1.5 mln visitors in 5 years
WORLD Myanmar junta accuses rebels of malicious election attacks

Myanmar junta accuses rebels of 'malicious' election attacks

Myanmar's junta on Tuesday accused rebels of "malicious and brutal" attacks on the day and eve of military-run elections, wounding at least five civilians with drones, rockets and bombs.

ECONOMY Tourism-related consumption reaches 3.8 trillion liras in 2024

Tourism-related consumption reaches 3.8 trillion liras in 2024

Türkiye's total tourism consumption value stood at 3.82 trillion Turkish Liras ($89.21 billion) in 2024, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿