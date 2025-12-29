Fazıl Say premieres latest work in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

World-renowned pianist and composer Fazıl Say met with music lovers at his traditional year-end concert held at Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul on Dec. 27.

The concert featured the Türkiye premieres of Say’s works “Mother Earth” and “Mozart and Rumi.”

Speaking on stage, Say said he brought together the universal and timeless voices of Rumi and Mozart in his new composition.

“Rumi lived 800 years ago and Mozart 300 years ago. I thought this sense of timelessness should meet somewhere,” he said. “We are living in a century when East and West most need to extend a hand of friendship to one another. Just look at the state of the world today, how hostility and othering are being fueled. It can change, it must change, it should be completely different.”

Drawing attention to the growing impact of the global climate crisis, Say said its consequences have reached alarming levels. “Many cities around the world are facing severe water shortages, with disastrous results. Earthquakes, floods and climate change have increased dramatically. Humanity is accelerating these problems through its mistakes, and forest fires are one of them,” he said. “There is an effort worldwide to raise awareness about this. The piece I wrote was also intended to create such awareness. We have started performing this work every week in different parts of the world.”

Conductor Nil Venditti said the world premiere of “Mother Earth” took place six months ago. “Seven sections of music flow throughout the work. Each section addresses a different theme. Say truly uses the full range of colors of the piano and orchestra together."

In the first half of the concert, the piano concerto “Mother Earth,” which focuses on the future of the planet and previously drew strong reactions following its first performance in Japan, was performed by Say on piano, accompanied by the Fazıl Say Festival Orchestra under Venditti’s baton.

In the second half, Say’s work “Mozart and Rumi,” shaped by long-standing intellectual and musical reflections, was performed for the first time in Türkiye under the direction of Venditti and choir conductor Volkan Akkoç.

The performance featured soprano Görkem Ezgi Yıldırım, mezzo-soprano Ezgi Karakaya, tenor Mert Süngü, bass Burak Bilgili, ney player Burcu Karadağ, kudüm player Aykut Köselerli, along with the Fazıl Say Festival Orchestra and Choir.