Nuruosmaniye Mosque, a Baroque landmark

ISTANBUL

At the entrance of the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul’s Fatih district, the Nuruosmaniye Mosque has preserved its grandeur for over 270 years as one of the first major imperial mosques in Ottoman architecture to display clear Western influences.

The mosque represents one of the earliest architectural syntheses of the classical Ottoman mosque tradition with the Baroque architectural and decorative style that emerged in Europe.

The foundation of the mosque was laid by Sultan Mahmud I and construction began in 1749. However, the sultan died in 1754 before the project was completed. The building was finished during the reign of his brother, Sultan Osman III, and opened for worship in 1755, taking its name from the ruler who completed it.

Unlike earlier imperial mosques built in the classical Ottoman tradition, Nuruosmaniye features pronounced Baroque characteristics. Its oval-shaped courtyard, fluid architectural lines and elaborate decoration mark the building as one of the structures that signaled a turning point in Ottoman architectural history.

Constructed from cut stone, the mosque’s single-domed prayer hall is illuminated by large windows that allow abundant daylight to fill the interior, creating a spacious and luminous atmosphere. The decorative motifs on the dome and walls, along with detailed marble craftsmanship, reflect the artistic approach of the period.

Two slender minarets rise on either side of the mosque, completing its elegant silhouette. The movement and dynamism seen in the entrance portal and courtyard layout also reveal the Baroque-influenced decorative approach of the structure.

Nuruosmaniye Mosque forms the center of a large külliye complex that includes a madrasa, soup kitchen, library, tomb and rows of shops. Due to its location next to the Grand Bazaar, the complex has long stood in one of the busiest commercial areas of the city.

Today, the mosque is considered one of Istanbul’s important historical landmarks and an architectural work that illustrates the transition in Ottoman architecture from the classical style to Western-influenced forms.

Belkıs Doğan, an assistant professor in the Department of Turkish-Islamic Art History at the Faculty of Theology of Istanbul Medeniyet University, said the mosque is regarded as one of the main representatives of the Baroque style in Ottoman architecture.

According to Doğan, the mosque’s original patron, Sultan Mahmud I, was a ruler known for introducing political and military reforms, making the emergence of a Western-influenced architectural style during his reign consistent with his reformist character.

She also noted that the construction process of the mosque was recorded in detail by a building clerk named Ahmet Efendi, who documented each stage of the work in the form of a treatise. Such documentation was part of the Ottoman archival tradition, though the level of detail recorded for Nuruosmaniye was particularly extensive.

The treatise identifies the architect of the mosque as Simon Kalfa, one of the prominent architects of the period.

Doğan said the most distinctive feature of the mosque representing the Baroque style is its courtyard.

“Nuruosmaniye Mosque has an oval or U-shaped courtyard that had never been seen in earlier Ottoman structures. This was a major architectural innovation,” she said.

She added that Baroque influence can also be seen in the use of column groups placed side by side in pairs or triples and in the dominance of curved forms rather than the sharp lines typical of earlier Ottoman architecture.

According to Doğan, traditional Islamic architectural elements such as muqarnas decoration were abandoned in the mosque. Instead, curved and circular forms were used in areas such as the mihrab and entrance niches, creating a sense of depth and perspective in the decorative program.

Another sign of the Baroque influence is the replacement of pointed arches with rounded or segmented arches.

Doğan noted that the mosque was built on uneven terrain and that the lower levels were designed as vaults or storage spaces. These areas remained unused until restoration works in 2013 cleared them and allowed them to be reused for cultural activities.

The mosque’s decorative program is also notable for its rich calligraphic repertoire. One of its most distinctive features is a calligraphic band containing verses from the Surah al-Fath, which encircles the interior and is rarely seen in other mosques.

Doğan said the calligraphy inside the mosque bears the signatures of several calligraphers from different periods, while the decorative program also includes numerous medallions displaying the Asma al-Husna, the names of God.

In addition to these, the mosque contains medallions featuring names and attributes of the Prophet Muhammad, a feature not commonly found in other mosques.

The structure also contains imperial monograms belonging to various Ottoman sultans, including one signed by the renowned Ottoman calligrapher Mustafa Rakım.

Doğan emphasized that the architectural and decorative features of the mosque should not be seen as a direct imitation of the European Baroque.

“Nuruosmaniye Mosque is not a replica of Western Baroque or Rococo architecture,” she said. “Rather, it reflects a Baroque style blended with the Ottoman architectural tradition. This synthesis is often described in the literature as ‘Turkish Baroque.’”